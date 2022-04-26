ANDERSON, MCPHARLIN & CONNERS' COLLEEN DEZIEL NAMED A LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL WOMAN OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles law firm Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP announced today that Managing Partner Colleen Deziel has been selected as an honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the City's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

Deziel's practice includes the defense of clients in connection with a myraid of claims such as employment, contractual disputes, premises liability, products liability, and general negligence. Deziel has conducted seminars for insurance carriers concerning the latest local court procedures and practices within the Los Angeles County court system, and on the "current judicial 'hell hole' jurisdictions around the country, and regularly provides advice and insight to them on these issues," writes the publication.

Deziel also regularly defends credit unions and other financial institutions in various matters, including class actions for alleged statutory violations. She has published articles on the subject matter of elder abuse and mandatory reporting of elder abuse by financial institutions. Deziel's practice further includes the representation of management interests in various aspects of employment law including wage and hour, wrongful discharge and discrimination, harassment, and retaliation claims.

An experienced trial attorney, Deziel has obtained numerous verdicts and judgments in favor of her clients in employment, contract, and negligence-based actions. She has more than 30 years' experience in arbitrations and mediations in her areas of practice and has argued before several California appellate courts. She is also an AV-rated attorney by Martindale Hubbell.

Deziel earned a JD at the McGeorge School of Law and a BS at California State University, Sacramento. Involved in her profession and her community, Deziel is an active member of the Defense Research Institute (DRI) and the California Lawyers Association, Labor and Employment Section. Deziel served as a member of the Tournament of Roses for 12 years and has volunteered for the Constitutional Rights Foundation.

Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP is a dynamic and well-established civil ligation defense firm that adheres to the highest ethical standards and serves its clients throughout California and Nevada. Simply put, they do what is right and believe their integrity is one of their most valued assets. To learn more, visit https://www.amclaw.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP