BioEclipse Therapeutics™ Awarded Almost $8 Million Grant by California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to Fund Ongoing Phase 1 CRX100 Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trial

-- Program supports BioEclipse's study of CRX100 in patients with advanced solid tumors

-- Grant is part of CIRM fund supporting clinical-stage candidate stem cell treatments that demonstrate scientific excellence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioEclipse Therapeutics™ (BioEclipse), a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, announced today it has been awarded a $7,999,689.00 grant by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to support its ongoing clinical study: A Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation study of CRX100 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

BioEclipse is performing a Phase 1 clinical study evaluating the safety and tolerability of CRX100, a first-in-class immunotherapy that pairs the power of an oncolytic virus with the tumor-locating ability of cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cells. These immune cells naturally locate and destroy cancer cells and when combined with our oncolytic virus create a powerful cancer immunotherapy to treat patients who are resistant to standard of care treatments and have recurring disease.

BioEclipse President and CEO Pamela Reilly Contag, Ph.D. and Principal Investigator of the grant, said, "We believe the best way to cure cancer is by developing new, multi-mechanistic therapies that are safe, effective, and accessible to diverse populations. Our technology harnesses two distinct methods of action using immune cells loaded with a cancer-killing virus that targets cancer tissue but spares healthy tissue. Immunotherapies such as CRX100 are an extremely powerful approach to give oncologists another tool to improve outcomes, while giving the body tools to fight a relapse and recurrence. We extend our sincerest appreciation to CIRM. Their support has validated our technology and expertise, and we welcome opportunities with partners and investors moving forward as we work towards achieving our goals."

Oliver Dorigo, M.D., Ph.D., Principal Investigator of the clinical trial and Director of the Gynecologic Cancer Service at Stanford University, said, "CRX100 addresses a significant unmet medical need in fatal conditions for which there are limited treatment options. CRX100, which migrates to the tumor site, targets tumor cells and delivers the cancer-destroying virus, has the potential to significantly help those with chemotherapy-resistant or refractory solid tumors—including colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and osteosarcoma." The trial locations also include HonorHealth Research Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona, and UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center in La Jolla, California.

About BioEclipse Therapeutics™

BioEclipse Therapeutics™ is an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using a novel platform that combines immune cells and an oncolytic virus to expand treatment options for patients with refractory solid tumors. Our focus is currently on the treatment of recurring cancers with our unique multi-mechanistic approach that could address cancers believed to be untreatable. BioEclipse Therapeutics™ has started a Phase 1 clinical trial with CRX100, a patented, first-in-class, intravenously delivered, targeted immunotherapy against solid tumors. CRX100 is being developed to deliver potentially curative treatment to patients over a broad range of tumor types, including some rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit www.bioeclipse.com. For more information on the trial see https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04282044.

