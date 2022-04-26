Cansortium to Report Q4 2021 and Preliminary Q1 2022 Results on Monday, May 2 at 5:00 P.M. ET

MIAMI, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on May 2, 2022. The Company also plans to report select preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Cansortium management will host a conference call that evening at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Monday, May 2, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10018936
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.
Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.
Company Contact
Robert Beasley, CEO
(305) 900-6266
www.getfluent.com
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
investors@cansortium.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Cansortium Inc