Highly Successful Coding Bootcamp Curriculum Can Help Address Needs from Skills Gaps to Unemployment

Colleges and Organizations Can License Proven 10-week Technology Bootcamp Curriculum to Skill Up Students, Employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past eight years, CNM Ingenuity's Deep Dive Coding program has trained nearly 800 participants who've collectively earned an estimated $55 million in total wages and have gone on to start dozens of businesses. Based on that success, Deep Dive started licensing its curriculum to other schools, businesses, and organizations that wanted to create similar economic opportunities in their areas.

That licensing program started with Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and has now expanded to Texas. Amarillo College recently became the newest institution to use the curriculum, launching its first coding bootcamp in January.

"We trained Amarillo's staff and instructors last fall, and they were able to create a bootcamp in just months," says Andrea Sisneros-Wichman, CNM Ingenuity's Deep Dive Coding Program Director. "They were great to work with and the program is already a success."

CNM Ingenuity's Deep Dive Fullstack Web Bootcamp was the first offering. This 10-week, 40 hours per-week bootcamp teaches the coding skills needed to meet the needs of modern web application development, including technical tools such as JavaScript, React, Node, Express, MySQL, Git, and Docker. Other bootcamps in the Deep Dive licensing portfolio include Internet of Things and Rapid Prototyping, Data Science, Digital Media, Java + Android, and User Experience and User Interface (UX/UI).

Included in the Deep Dive bootcamp licensing is everything needed to get a bootcamp program off the ground including:

"How-to" documents to help programs hire and train bootcamp staff

Tips on coaching and professional development for participants

Infrastructure documentation to help programs identify, install, and configure the necessary technology

Instructor training

Sample schedules and lesson plans

Lecture notes, assignments and grading rubrics

Community partnership methods and agendas

Because technology evolves quickly, Deep Dive is also committed to providing ongoing updates to curriculum to ensure new programs like the one in Amarillo stay up to date. In addition to the program skills, the licensing program will also teach bootcamp students important soft skills such as project management so they're fully prepared to succeed in the workforce.

Kyle Lee, CNM Ingenuity CEO, says one big reason Deep Dive has been successful in New Mexico and is now finding success in other states, is because community involvement and industry partnerships are built into its design.

"One of the components of Deep Dive that makes it special is its continuous engagement with industry and business in the community," Kyle says. "Each community that implements the Deep Dive program will be exposed to how those relationships are built, and they can take Deep Dive's excellent curriculum and tie it to their local needs, making relationship-building a prominent part of the experience and course work."

CNM Ingenuity is excited to offer the curriculum to other schools and organizations throughout the country.

"If you're a school or a community organization looking to address anything from the skills gap to unemployment, we can jumpstart you on that path," says Mary Gallivan, the Executive Director of Program Management for CNM Ingenuity. "You'll get to leverage all of our experience and all of our tools and we'll teach you how to be successful."

About CNM Ingenuity

CNM Ingenuity is the enterprise arm of Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque. CNM Ingenuity supports accelerated training opportunities and partnerships that foster job creation.

