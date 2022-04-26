In Honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Laffy Taffy® is Sharing LOL Tropical Laffs with America's Funniest Teachers

Teachers nationwide can receive complimentary Tropical Care Packages with Laffy Taffy's newest product innovation LAFF BITES® TROPICAL and a chance to win $5,000 for a tropical vacation

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no joke, teachers play an important role in the lives of families nationwide, and it's believed that when teachers leverage humor in the classroom, student engagement increases. Laffy Taffy® – the popular candy brand known for its delicious fruity, chewy candy with a fun joke on every wrapper – is on a mission to "Pass the Laff" and share sweet joy with teachers one joke at a time. This Teacher Appreciation Week, Laffy Taffy is sharing gratitude with 500 of America's funniest teachers and celebrating the launch of LAFF BITES® TROPICAL by delivering a LOL taste of the tropics with their newest flavors in complimentary candy care packages.

The first 100 teachers each day from Monday, May 2 - Friday, May 6 who share their favorite joke and register at LaffyTaffyTeacher.com will receive a LAFF BITES® TROPICAL Care Package. Daily giveaways start at 6 p.m. ET, while supplies last. Teachers can enter themselves, and parents and students can join the fun and show their appreciation by nominating a funny teacher to receive a care package. All teachers who receive care packages from Laffy Taffy will also be entered for a chance to win the ultimate R&R – a Grand Prize of $5,000 to use for a vacation to a tropical destination. Care packages include the brand's just launched LAFF BITES TROPICAL fun-to-eat candy and a Laffy Taffy joke book, so teachers can share tropical-themed laffs with their class. Terms & Conditions apply.

"We're excited to officially launch LAFF BITES TROPICAL in a meaningful way that allows us to share thanks and warm, tropical laffs with deserving teachers across the country," said Dave Foldes, Marketing Director of Laffy Taffy at Ferrara Candy Company. "Laffy Taffy is all about spreading joy and laffs, something we have in common with America's funniest teachers. They will be among the first to enjoy this new taste of the tropics and we hope it will inspire more laffs in the classroom and beyond."

Aligned with the tropical R&R giveaway, the highly anticipated flavor innovation introduces a tropical twist on the deliciously poppable treats, including assorted bags of the newest Red Orange, Mango, Pineapple and Guava flavors, alongside signature Laffy Taffy tropical jokes on every package.

"Our newest flavor innovation comes as consumers seek unique flavors beyond traditional fruit. Tropical varieties are trending and desired year-round, and the innovative bite-size form of poppable LAFF BITES has allowed us to provide fans with a way to enjoy these new flavors across many occasions, including on-the-go eating," continued Foldes.

The new LAFF BITES TROPICAL features a dual-textured, bite-size treat, combining taffy with a tropical flavor drop in the center, wrapped in a crunchy, hard candy shell. LAFF BITES TROPICAL are available now in convenience, drug, value/dollar and Walmart® stores nationwide in three sizes: 2 oz. single pegs; SRP $1.29, 3 oz. pegs; SRP $1.39, and 6 oz. pegs; SRP $2.69. LAFF BITES are also available in "GONE BANANAS!™" banana-only bags and assorted bags with four fun-filled flavors including Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple and Blue Raspberry.

To find a retailer near you and check out Laffy Taffy jokes, visit www.laffytaffy.com and follow @LaffyTaffy on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Laffy Taffy:

Since 1971, Laffy Taffy® has been bringing little bites of delight to families and children of all ages. Laffy Taffy's portfolio of products include their classic mini bars, Stretchy and Tangy bars, Laffy Taffy Ropes and LAFF BITES®. Laffy Taffy classic candy is available in fan favorite fruit flavors including Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, Watermelon, Sour Apple, Banana, Sparkle Cherry and Blue Raspberry. In addition to TROPICAL, Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES are also available in "GONE BANANAS!™" banana-only bags and assorted bags with four fruity flavors: Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple and Blue Raspberry.

About Ferrara:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

