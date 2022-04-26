HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO ACHIEVES PRESTIGIOUS FIVE-STAR DESIGNATION BY FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO Achieves Most Prestigious Award In The Hotel Industry In First Year of Operation

KYOTO, Japan, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today unveiled its 2022 Star Awards which named HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, the first and flagship property of the HOTEL THE MITSUI brand, as a Five-Star Hotel. The accolade is HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO's first Five-Star Award, a status presented only to properties who deliver a guest experience across its dining venues, facilities and services as determined by an independent inspection process. With this designation, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO becomes the first hotel in Japan to receive a Five-Star Award in its first year of operation, the second Five-Star Hotel in Kyoto and is among only 12 Five-Star Hotels in Japan. HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is one of only two new properties in Japan to earn the Five-Star honor in 2022, with the second being Halekulani Okinawa, a luxury property within the Mitsui Fudosan Group.

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a unique treasure evocative of the cultural capital of Japan, is an idyllic sanctuary that celebrates and honors ancient Japanese traditions as well as embodies and symbolizes the legacy and spirit of Kyoto. Guests are welcomed by a luxurious ambiance of refined sophistication that evokes the aesthetic harmony between the natural environment, the four seasons and the five senses. Intimate and personal, enchanting and enriching, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is an awe-inspiring feast for the spirit and the senses. HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is operated and managed by Mitsui Fudosan Resort Management Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a leading global real estate conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo.

"Since HOTEL THE MITSUI, the new flagship hotel brand of the Mitsui Fudosan Group, was established, one of our goals has been to achieve the coveted Five-Star status from the internationally renowned Forbes Travel Guide," said Manabu Kusui, General Manager of HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO. "We are delighted and honored to receive this prestigious accolade from Forbes Travel Guide in our first year of operation. With the concept of EMBRACING JAPAN'S BEAUTY at the core of everything we do, our aim is to be an institution that is loved by the people of Kyoto. We will continue to humbly listen and respond to the feedback we receive and devote our efforts to ensuring we continue to remain a hotel worthy of this prestigious accolade."

Located in the heart of Kyoto and adjacent to the UNESCO-listed Nijo-Castle, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is an enriching and inspiring sanctuary that celebrates and honors ancient Japanese traditions through architecture, design, art and culture. HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO was built upon a 250-year-old historic site that was once the home of the executive branch of Mitsui Family, which recently debuted with 161 refined and sophisticated guest rooms and suites that reflect the tranquility of its surroundings in one of the world's most enchanting and enriching destinations.

Forbes Travel Guide is recognized for creating the original concept of Five-Star service, naming only most deserving properties to its illustrious annual Star Rating list. The full list of Forbes Travel Guide's 2022 Star Ratings can be found at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is the first of the HOTEL THE MITSUI brand of iconic, ultra-luxury properties, designed to embody and reflect the harmony between the natural environment, the four seasons and the five senses. Located in the heart of Kyoto, adjacent to the legendary Nijo-jo Castle, a UNESCO world heritage site, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is an idyllic sanctuary that honors ancient Japanese traditions and embodies the legacy and spirit of Kyoto. The award-winning hotel is built on a 250-year-old historic site that was once the home of the executive branch of Mitsui Family, carefully designed to reflect a luxurious ambiance of refined sophistication.

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO's entrance, lobby and lounge, courtyard water table, expansive garden and buildings are all integrated into a space that truly embodies the spirit of 'teioku ichinyo,' an ancient Japanese design concept where garden and buildings are balanced and in beautiful harmony. Guests are first welcomed by the majestic 300-year-old Kajiimiya Gate, which was originally owned by the Mitsui family. At the heart of the hotel is a lush 14,000 sq. ft. courtyard garden, surrounded by multiple restaurant and bar facilities, including TOKI (Innovative Cuisine)/YUI (Japanese cuisine), FORNI (Italian cuisine) and THE GARDEN BAR (bar and lounge), and the SHIKI-NO-MA, a modern reproduction fashioned from Japanese cypress, of the okushoin study of the former Mitsui family residence that once stood on this site. The Thermal Spring SPA, which utilizes natural onsen hot spring water drawn from under the hotel property, offers the ultimate in healing and relaxation in a tranquil space. HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO also offers guests exclusive access to unique cultural experiences, including a seated-style tea ceremony hosted by a hotel Ambassador at the hotel's CHAKYO Tea Ceremony space, in-house art tours and wellness breathing exercises at SHIKI-NO-MA, in addition to local experiences such as taking tea at the Shimogamo Villa, a property formerly owned by the Mitsui family, and experiencing the finest quality kimono in Japan, in collaboration with HOSOO, a 400-year-old family-run business with its roots in the historical kimono-making district of Nishijin.

Intimate and personal, enchanting and enriching, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is an awe-inspiring feast for the spirit and the senses and a cultural gateway to discover everything Kyoto has to offer.

