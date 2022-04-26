IGT Becomes First US Industry Supplier to Achieve G4 Responsible Gaming Accreditation for Sports Betting

Latest Global Gambling Guidance Group endorsement fulfills IGT's responsible gaming certifications across lottery, gaming, digital and sports betting

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has become the first U.S. supplier in the gaming industry to receive Global Gambling Guidance Group (G4) responsible gaming accreditation for its sports betting operations. With this monumental achievement from G4, IGT is certified in responsible gaming across its four product segments encompassing lottery, gaming, digital and betting.

"IGT's proactive approach to responsible gaming and achieving prestigious G4 certifications sets the pace for the entire industry to go above and beyond what state regulation mandates when it comes to player protection," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "As sports betting continues its expansion across the U.S., IGT is actively demonstrating that it is now more important than ever to exercise strong responsible gaming support. We are honored to be the first industry supplier to achieve sports betting responsible gaming accreditation and we look forward to working with our customers to implement our best-in-class solutions for their players."

"G4 applauds IGT for making responsible gaming a top priority across all of its business verticals," said Pieter Remmers, Chairman of the G4 Board of Directors. "G4 appreciates having IGT as an accredited member and glad to see the company continue leading the gaming industry with its responsible gaming initiatives."

G4 aims to minimize the impact of problem gaming by promoting a worldwide accreditation program for the remote and e-gambling industry and operators. This certification ensures that IGT has a responsible gaming code of practice that includes, but is not limited to the following:

Corporate practices that are born from a strong management commitment to responsible gaming;

Practices and policies that support a responsible gaming framework;

Player protection information;

An advertising and marketing code of principles for responsible gaming;

Employee training and support on responsible gaming policies;

Player protection tools such a player-led time and money limits, self-exclusion and age verification; and

Third-party research and its application for improving responsible gaming tools and approaches.

IGT received G4 responsible gaming certification for its gaming operations in 2017 and its digital solutions in 2019. Additionally, IGT's lottery and iLottery businesses are certified by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for WLA's Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers.

For more information about IGT's responsible gaming program and IGT PlaySports, visit IGT.com, download the responsible gaming brochure or follow us on LinkedIn and IGT PlaySports LinkedIn.

About IGT

