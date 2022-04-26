InZiv Raises $10M Series A1 to Pioneer the Future of microLED Display Inspection and Repair

Funding will accelerate InZiv's strategic growth objectives, as company harnesses innovative nanotechnology to make microLED displays such as AR smart-glasses more accessible to the consumer market

JERUSALEM, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InZiv, a leader in high-resolution inspection and repair of microLED, QLED, and OLED displays, today announced that it has raised $10M in a Series A1 round led by BlueRed Partners, a Singapore based venture capital fund. Co-investors include OurCrowd, a number of Asian family offices, and existing investors. InZiv will use the capital to accelerate its product development of fast electroluminescence (EL) and photoluminescence (PL) automated solutions, make strategic company appointments, and expand its global presence with a particular focus on the US and Asia to support growing customer demand. The company has also announced that Yishai Klein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BlueRed Partners, and Itzhak Edrei, President Emeritus of Tower Semiconductor, will be joining the Board of Directors.

InZiv's unique approach harnesses advanced nano-optical technology to empower display manufacturers to effectively inspect advanced displays with the highest optical and spectral resolution. Their solution enhances the manufacturing process, boosts yields, and enables greater consumer access to the latest microLED and QLED products such as near-eye AR smart glasses, wearable devices, and foldable screens. These products are being developed with significantly smaller pixels than past display technologies, with pixel sizes shrinking from hundreds of microns to single micron and below, and the industry lacks the effective inspection equipment that is necessary for these high-resolution displays. InZiv's nano-optical technology addresses this by detecting even the tiniest of light and color defects within pixels, with resolution reaching the sub-micron scale.

"InZiv began with a vision to provide the necessary tools to address the unique inspection and repair challenges currently facing the next-gen display industry," explained Founder and CEO David Lewis. "The microLED market is expected to exceed $21B by 2027, with CAPEX alone growing to $8B over the coming years. It has been exciting to see just how quickly the market has responded to our unique nano-optical solutions, with leading manufacturers among our growing customer base. With the support of our valued investors, InZiv is ready to take the next steps in developing the high-resolution tools that are needed to continue to enhance advanced display technologies and make them accessible and affordable to the average consumer."

"We are thrilled to be investing in InZiv, which is positioned to be one of the leaders in the microLED industry," said Yishai Klein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BlueRed Partners. "InZiv has already made a name for itself in the next-generation display industry and counts some of the world's leading companies among its customers. We are especially excited to help InZiv in this next chapter of growth as the company expands into the Asian market, which is such a critical part of the display industry."

InZiv's technology will be demoed at booth 226, Display Week, San Jose, California, May 8-12. CEO David Lewis has been invited by conference organizers to lead off a session on "Emissive, microLED, and Quantum Dot Displays."

BlueRed Partners is a Singapore-based fund that focuses on investing in disruptive, early, and growth-stage Israeli technology companies that offer solutions for significant market needs and trends in Asia. The management team has been based in Asia and has been investing in and advising entrepreneurs for over 20 years. Leveraging its network and investors throughout the region, BlueRed actively supports its portfolio companies to navigate local markets and scale up successfully in the region. https://www.blueredpartners.com/

InZiv is a leader in display inspection and repair providing high-resolution testing and inspection equipment to today's foremost advanced display manufacturers. InZiv's proprietary nano-optical technology and advanced microscopy extends to microLED, QLED, and OLED display technologies. The company empowers display manufacturers to improve their manufacturing processes, lower production costs, and enable greater access to the use of these displays by all consumers. Based in Israel, the company was founded in 2018, and counts a number of the world's leading display manufacturers among its customers. https://inziv.com/

