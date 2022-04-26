MEDFORD COOPERATIVE WELCOMES ST. GERMAIN CAMP'S SENTRY STORE TO THE FAMILY

MEDFORD, Wis., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medford Cooperative announced today the purchase of Camp's Sentry grocery store in St. Germain, WI. Transition of store ownership from Bruce, Mary and David Weber to Medford Cooperative is expected to occur in May.

Camp's Sentry (PRNewswire)

The addition of Camp's grocery store will enable Medford Cooperative to build upon its size, scale and efficiency with its existing grocery store locations in Medford and Adams-Friendship.

Medford Cooperative currently operates other lines of business in the St. Germain area that consists of propane, refined fuels, feed and grain. The acquisition of Camp's Sentry grocery store will enable Medford Cooperative to service its existing customers at a higher level, while welcoming new customers into the family.

Chris Piotrowski, Medford Cooperative CEO & General Manager, stated, "We would like to welcome the employees and community to the Medford Cooperative family. To preserve the Camp family history in St. Germain, we will be rebranding the store to Camp's Fresh Market.

We are a cooperative, which means we are owned by our customers. We invite everyone to become a member of Medford Cooperative to experience the great benefits such as cash back each year and valuable discounts. We believe strongly in supporting local non-profit organizations in the communities we serve. In 2020, Medford Cooperative returned $2 million to our customers and donated $250,000 to the community."

"Our family has run the store for three generations and it is such a part of our history. This was a tough decision, but one we felt was right at this time. Although our family will no longer own the store, David Weber will join Medford Cooperative as Director of Retail Operations. We will continue to operate the new convenience store we recently opened." commented Bruce Weber, Owner of Camp's Sentry.

The team at Medford Cooperative is working closely with the Camp's Sentry team to ensure a smooth transition. It is expected all employees will remain and the store will continue normal operations. We look forward to bringing an enhanced product selection to the store over the next several months. The tentative closing date is expected to occur in May, pending final logistical details.

About Medford Cooperative

Medford Cooperative is a member-owned, producer cooperative that was founded in 1911, making it one of the oldest cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin. The cooperative is diversified with departments in agriculture (feed/grain and agronomy), energy (refined fuels and propane) and retail (grocery, hardware and Cenex convenience stores). For more information, go to www.medfordcoop.com.

