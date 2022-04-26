Nanoscope's Vision Restoring Optogenetic Gene Therapy to be Featured in Multiple Presentations as part of ARVO Annual Meeting in Denver May. 1-4, 2022

DALLAS , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced four presentations on the Company's preclinical and clinical research in retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt macular degeneration at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting, being held May 1 – 4, 2022, in Denver, Colorado.

"We are excited to showcase the breadth and depth of our gene therapy programs from creating disease models to mutation-agnostic gene therapy, and novel instrumentation for assessing retinal function and functional vision in pre-clinical models and in the clinic," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, CEO of Nanoscope "Our presentations highlight our efforts to address outer retinal degenerative diseases with the goal of bringing relief to the millions of patients worldwide."

Nanoscope presentations at ARVO-2022:

AAV-carried MCO Optogenetic Therapy for the Treatment of Inherited Retinal Disorders

Presenter: Subrata Batabyal, Ph.D.

Date/Time: May 1, 2022; 12:15 PM - 2:15 PM MDT

Location: A0047, Poster Hall

Double-masked, Randomized, sham-controlled, Multicenter Phase 2b study of Multi-Characteristic Opsin enabled vision restoration in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa: Design and Development of novel endpoints

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D.

Date/Time: May 2, 2022; 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM MDT

Location: F0040, Poster Hall

Establishing a novel preclinical laser-induced model for regenerative therapies of the outer retina

Presenter: Silvia Aparicio Domingo, MS.

Date/Time: May 2, 2022; 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM MDT

Location: F0399, Poster Hall

OCT-guided variable-spot ERG enabled spatially resolved measurements to assess retinal function in a selected and integrated region

Presenter: Sanghoon Kim, Ph.D.

Date/Time: May 4, 2022; 11:08 AM - 11:25 PM MDT

Location: 4EF, Mile High Ballroom

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies to give sight to millions of patients suffering from retinal degenerative diseases. Nanoscope's lead product, MCO-010, is an investigational AAV gene therapy designed to restore functional vision to patients with severe vision loss due to retinal degeneration. In a Phase 1/2a open label trial of MCO-010 in patients with advanced RP (n=11), MCO-010 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and several patients experienced restoration of vision to a level sufficient to resume activities of daily living. A multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010 for treatment of RP (NCT04945772) is fully enrolled (N=27) and in follow-up. Primary data are expected in H1-2023. The company will begin Phase-2 clinical trials for Stargardt macular degeneration in Q2-2022. MCO therapy received orphan drug designations from the FDA for RP and Stargardt.

