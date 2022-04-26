Porter Launches its Website and Steps Out of Stealth Mode

MIAMI, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter (based in Miami) announces the launch of its website and their emergence from operating their company from the early stages in stealth mode. Porter is a healthcare technology platform, augmented by human connection, that connects members with what they need to manage at home during an illness or injury. A disruptor to the industry and groundbreaking to payers, providers, and employers, Porter's "Healthsphere" is a complete vertical of services and solutions guiding members and caregivers to navigable content, a curated marketplace of services and products, coverage information, and a supportive online health community.

John Criswell, founder and CEO of Porter, who recently sold his previous venture, Pulse8, to Allscripts remarks, "We are tremendously proud of the work we've done at Porter prior this important website launch". The website now features Porter's unique value propositions and how the Healthsphere works for members and stakeholders. "Soon," continues John, "Porter will introduce the Healthsphere to the everyday consumer, allowing them to easily navigate the transition to care-at-home."

After suffering a hip fracture in a mountain biking incident, John discovered how fragmented the care-at-home journey was and that it needed serious improvements. He witnessed how patients were leaving the hospital with minimal guidance on the next steps in their care journey. So, John set out to "simplify and ease the care journey for everyone!"

With a huge, ripe for reinvention digital health market opportunity, Porter's technology platform guides patients and caregivers to make informed, personalized health decisions based on their own speed, quality, and cost desires. Porter empowers members and providers to easily find quality services and products, reliable suppliers, and vetted partners. Porter's Care Guides help navigate the benefits of the Healthsphere to members needing one-on-one assistance. By arming caregivers and members with information and connection, Porter allows them to never lift a finger across the care continuum.

https://www.helloporter.com/

