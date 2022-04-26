Wolters Kluwer's Kluwer Arbitration Named a Finalist in the 2022 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards

The world's indispensable solution for international arbitration has been nominated for Best Legal Solution

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading information-based solution for international arbitration, has been nominated as a 2022 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award finalist in the Best Legal Solution category.

Kluwer Arbitration provides access to exclusive arbitration resources and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals throughout the arbitration process end-to-end, from selecting the right arbitrator for a case to building a winning strategy. With 4,400+ data-driven arbitrator profiles and relationships of 13,700+ arbitration professionals, the solution offers practical guidance, data-driven information, a rich collection of awards, and superior deep domain expertise content that together save time, make information easily accessible, and drive efficiency in the arbitration research process.

"As the world's essential international arbitration solution, Kluwer Arbitration was designed to provide unmatched access to exclusive arbitration resources while combining analytics that enable our customers to focus on strategy and make informed decisions more quickly and efficiently," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. "We are thrilled that the 2022 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards have recognized this innovative solution and the capabilities it offers to streamline the arbitration research process."

Developed from data-driven information, Kluwer Arbitration provides a visualization of each arbitrator profile, including pie charts and tables. Users can also access valuable information associated with the arbitrator, including links to publications and awards, to gain a deeper understanding of the arbitrator's views and approach. Kluwer Arbitration users can also identify connections of arbitrators to uncover potential conflicts of interest. Together, these data-driven tools empower legal professionals to find, compare, or challenge arbitrators while minimizing involved risks and increasing predictability and efficacy of arbitrator appointments for the parties.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology. Kluwer Arbitration was selected as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

