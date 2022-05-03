BGL Announces the Sale of Sprint Waste Services to GFL Environmental

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Sprint Waste Services, LP (Sprint) to GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL; TSX: GFL). BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sprint in the transaction. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Sprint is a premier, vertically integrated waste management solutions provider operating via a network of 16 sites, including two C&D landfills, across Texas and Louisiana. Sprint's comprehensive suite of specialized service solutions, supported by a fleet of more than 400 vehicles and 8,000 rental containers, coupled with an integrated facility network enables the company to deliver end-to-end waste and environmental solutions. Sprint's integrated service model, best-in-class safety performance, vast regional resources, and commitment to service excellence have helped to establish Sprint as a valued strategic partner to a diverse base of industrial and commercial customers.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and more than half of the United States. This transaction allows GFL to acquire a vertically integrated, complementary asset base and further expand its solid waste footprint in the Southern United States.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

