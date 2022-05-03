Morgan Brookshire LLC is in the process of formulating a $500 million fund

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Brookshire is in the process of formulating a $500 million fund whose sole focus is on handling MCAs (Merchant Cash Advances) and Asset based lending to companies. Morgan Brookshire plans on disbursing these funds to small and mid scale businesses throughout the continental United States and Canada. The help that numerous business owners have been seeking in recent times can now be found at Morgan Brookshire.

$500 million fund to invest in businesses in the USA

Morgan Brookshire is a New York based consultancy company that helps small business owners achieve financial freedom and real growth with timed financings.

About Morgan Brookshire LLC

Morgan Brookshire LLC is a private investment consultancy firm based in New York City.

