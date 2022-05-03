ZENVIA Announces Time Change for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on May 06, 2022 to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

SÃO PAULO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZENVIA Inc. ("ZENVIA" or "Company") (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end-customers along their life cycle, announced today it will host its conference call and earnings webcast to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET instead of the previously announced time of 10:00 am ET. A press release with first quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes on Thursday, May 05, 2022.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed from ZENVIA's investor relations website at https://investors.zenvia.com. A replay will be available at https://investors.zenvia.com/financial-information/financial-results/ following the call.

