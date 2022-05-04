Angeles Investors Announces Dr. Jerry Porras as 2022 Adelante Award Honoree

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors – the investment community finding, funding, and growing the most promising startup ventures – will recognize Dr. Jerry I. Porras as the 2022 inaugural Adelante Award recipient. Dr. Porras will be recognized with this prestigious award during the Angeles Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards in Silicon Valley on May 12, sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank.

The Angeles Investors' inaugural Adelante Award is given to a leader who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing entrepreneurship within the U.S. Hispanic and Latinx community - moving the United States of America forward...Adelante!

"Having the opportunity to celebrate Dr. Porras as our North Star is so rewarding and so appropriate," shared Frank Carbajal , Best Selling Author, Founder & President of Es Tiempo LLC, and Angeles Investors Advisor. "He represents the best of our entrepreneurial heritage and embodies the Angeles mission," said Frank.

"Professor Porras is a visionary with passion and energy that has created opportunities for Latino businesses throughout the United States. His work advances our mission of investing in and supporting Latino startups," said Adela Cepeda, Angeles Investors Board Chair and Director at BMO Financial Corp.

Dr. Porras is an American organizational theorist, Lane Professor Emeritus of Organizational Behavior and Change at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and Co-Director, Latino Entrepreneurship Program. He is best known as co-author of the 1994 bestseller Success Built to Last: Creating A Life That Matters, written with James C. Collins.

Professor Porras received his BSEE from Texas Western College, his MBA from Cornell University, and his Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles. Among the honors he has received are the Brilliante Award from the National Society of Hispanic MBAs, the Silver Apple Award from the Stanford Business School Alumni Association, and the Kanter Medal from the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology.

Angeles Investors will celebrate Dr. Porras and the top 100 startup ventures with Hispanic DNA, called the Angeles 100, during the Angeles Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards on May 12 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

