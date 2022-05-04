Getting Ahead of the Next Pandemic, Leaders Convene to Identify Solutions to Transform U.S. Health Data

Global, National and State Technology, Public Health, and Other Experts Convene Online at ASTHO's TechXpo May 10 and 11

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of state and local public health officials, along with federal partners and representatives of private industry and philanthropy, will meet virtually on May 10 and 11 at the Association of State and Territorial Officials' (ASTHO) annual Public Health TechXpo. Leaders will convene to discuss how to solve many of the data problems that affected the COVID-19 pandemic response. The purpose of TechXpo is to convene participants working to bring the U.S. public health data system into the 21st century—something the nation's public health community had been aiming for several years before the pandemic.

The goals of this year's Public Health TechXpo are to provide:

A platform for technology and data vendors, public health agencies and partners, nonprofits, policymakers, and other sector leaders to engage so that new solutions are fully aligned with public health needs and government agencies are equipped with modern technology to fight modern natural and man-made health threats.

A forum for public and private sector leaders to discuss the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the role technology and data solutions play in the response.

A space for public and private sector leaders to plot the course for modernizing the nation's public health data and technology infrastructure.

"Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a real opportunity to reassess where we are with data modernization and public health technology," says ASTHO CEO Michael Fraser, Ph.D. "My hope is that attendees come out of TechXpo with new and actionable ideas about how to face today's and tomorrow's health technology challenges, with new connections formed with those working on these problems day in and day out."

The meeting is free to members of the media and anyone with a .mil, .org, .edu, or .gov email addresses, and registration is still open. In addition to robust discussions and presentations on what's next for the U.S. public health data ecosystem on May 11, participants will be able to interact live and view demos on May 10 with leaders and experts on a variety of technology products and strategies with technology and health experts from across the nation and globe.

Learn more about the agenda, featured speakers and registration here.

Gold level sponsors of TechXpo include VCI SmartHealth. Silver sponsors include AWS and Guidehouse. Silver and Bronze level sponsors include CareMesh, Color, Google Health, HLN Consulting, McKinsey & Company, OpiSafe, Optum, RSM, SAS Institute, STC Health, WellSky, BerryDunn, Double Lantern Informatics, and Verato.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

