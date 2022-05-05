BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. Q1 2022 Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD), a growing omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market open on Monday, May 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 9:30 am EST on the same day.

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BuildDirect First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Monday, May 30, 2022

Time: 9:30 am EST

Live Call: (888) 664-6392 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8659 with confirmation ID: 23177864

Replay: (888) 390-0541 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) with entry code: 177864

The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:59 pm EST on June 6, 2022.

The conference call will also be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentations.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.