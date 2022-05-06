Crocs & Healthcare Apparel Brand FIGS Partner for Third Year of 'Free Pair for Healthcare' Program

The duo will give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs™ shoes and 10,000 pairs of FIGS scrubs to healthcare workers during National Nurses Week

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced the return of its Free Pair for Healthcare program, an initiative first launched in 2020 to thank and celebrate healthcare heroes for their extraordinary efforts in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Crocs has partnered with FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, to provide head-to-toe comfort to healthcare workers during the week-long Free Pair for Healthcare giveaway.

Since March 2020, Crocs has donated nearly 1 million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers globally. Originally created in direct response to requests from Crocs fans and caregivers searching for comfortable shoes designed to be there for the long hours, late nights and early mornings, Free Pair for Healthcare continues to reinforce Crocs' commitment to providing comfort when and where it's needed most.

During National Nurses Week, Crocs and FIGS will give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs™ shoes and 10,000 pairs of FIGS scrubs to caregivers across the United States. Beginning May 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET, anyone in the healthcare field can visit www.crocs.com or www.wearfigs.com to access a sign-up link to enter a drawing for a chance to receive the giveaway bundle. Product includes Crocs' easy-to-clean, easy-on/easy-off Classic Clog, as well as a selection of FIGS' stylish, functional and comfortable scrub tops and pants.

Healthcare workers in the United States have until May 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET to enter the drawing. Winners will be selected at random and notified no later than 24 hours after the drawing closes.

"We are humbled to have seen such a positive response to Free Pair for Healthcare over the past two years and are thrilled to continue supporting and celebrating our healthcare heroes in partnership with FIGS," said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs. "As a values-driven organization, providing comfort for our communities is the foundation of how we think about brand purpose and this program continues to highlight that doing the right thing will always be the right thing for Crocs."

"FIGS is honored to partner with Crocs to celebrate Nurses Week by giving away 10,000 sets of FIGS to the incredible community of healthcare workers who deserve recognition and thanks from us all — now, more than ever," said Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, co-Founders and co-CEOs of FIGS.

For additional information about the Free Pair for Healthcare program, please visit: https://www.crocs.com/COVID19-REQUEST.html

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. please visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, please visit www.crocs.com or www.heydudeshoesusa.com or follow @Crocs or @heydudeshoes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals. For more information on FIGS, Inc. please visit www.wearfigs.com or follow @wearfigs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

