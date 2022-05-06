WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: CHRISTIE BUSINESS HOLDINGS COMPANY DATA BREACH ALERT

Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of patients of Christie Clinic in the Champaign, Illinois area whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach between July 14 and August 19, 2021.

Christie Business Holdings Company is notifying patients that their personal information, including names, addresses, medical information, health insurance information, and Social Security Numbers may have been stolen as part of a recent hack.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach, it is possible that your personal medical information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you wish to discuss this litigation, or if you have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at gstone@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of consumer rights litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. Courts have repeatedly recognized the reputation and expertise of this firm and have appointed it to major positions in complex consolidated litigation.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Partner
Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (619) 239-4599

