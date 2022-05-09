Peloton unveils new brand positioning, new campaign, and first-ever tagline

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton is rolling out a major brand refresh and new creative platform, all focused on being the most motivating brand in the world. The new brand strategy elevates the role of motivation in helping people love fitness, stick with it, and ultimately live better. Ninety-two percent of households that join Peloton still have active subscriptions 12 months later, in stark contrast to the broader fitness industry. This brand refresh features Peloton's first-ever tagline - Motivation That Moves You - and is being expressed in a new campaign that features its celebrity instructors. Peloton partnered with Mother LA to create this new campaign.

"We wanted to get back to the core of what makes Peloton so special, and when we looked at our countless Member communities, as well as the research on barriers and drivers to fitness, one core idea kept coming up: motivation," said Peloton SVP, Global Head of Marketing, Communications, and Membership, Dara Treseder. "The motivating power of the Peloton experience results in helping people lead healthier, happier lives. The Motivation That Moves You platform honors these experiences of our Members every day, and the motivation that they can access anytime, anywhere."

The new brand positioning is centered on the idea that through its unique combination of world-class instructors, content, music, hardware, and software, the Peloton experience makes fitness so motivating and exhilarating that not only will you love working out, but you'll stick with it. Motivation That Moves You highlights how Peloton is able to motivate people, both physically and mentally, to achieve their goals with an experience tailored to meet them wherever they are and with whatever type of motivation they need.

This is the first campaign to highlight Peloton's instructors and moves them outside of their usual class environments, to iconic cinematic environments. In the TV commercials, Rad Lopez finds himself in a college locker room giving a half-time pep talk; Jess Sims convinces the audience in a thriller scene that they have the strength to take on fear itself; and Adrian Williams is in an 80s boardroom motivating business leaders to keep pushing. Cody Rigsby brings his signature sense of fun to a medieval setting, as he inspires a group of downtrodden villagers, who realize they are indeed worthy of turning heads. Exaggerated scenes, but all highlighting the different flavors of motivation the brand's instructors bring, and all communicating how the Peloton experience feels.

"Anyone who takes my classes knows I coach from a place of encouragement," said Peloton Instructor Adrian Williams. "Motivating Members isn't just about pushing them physically to grow stronger but also inspiring them to embrace self-love and compassion."

The campaign, kicking off in North America, includes 0:60, 0:30, and 0:15 spots that will be aired via various channels including television, digital, social, and over-the-top streaming content as well as out-of-home and a variety of activations.

Joe Staples , Chief Creative Officer & Partner of Mother Industries summarizes the inspiration behind Motivation That Moves You, saying, "If you don't stick with exercise, maybe it's not your fault. Maybe it's just not motivating enough. Peloton is the secret to the fact that so many people keep going; we wanted to showcase the motivation of the Peloton platform featuring the instructors."

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 6.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. Consumers can access the brand's immersive content through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Organizations and enterprises have the opportunity to access select Peloton products and the platform for their teams and customers through Peloton Corporate Wellness or Peloton Commercial. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

