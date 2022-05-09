OPay Honored as Bronze STEVIE® Award Winner In 2022 American Business Awards® for Product and Service Innovation Award

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoPay, a product of OPay, won the Bronze STEVIE® Award of "Product and Service Innovation Award" in 2022 American Business Awards® on April 27, 2022. With innovative financial technology products, OPay provides users in emerging markets with convenient services and support, has won the recognition of the Stevie Awards. The winners also included Cisco, Shell, UOB and other companies. The awards ceremony will be held in New York, on Wednesday, June 29.

The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Founded in 2018, OPay Group's early success is attributed to its commitment to making financial services accessible to all. It has grown into a global top financial service provider and a fintech unicorn in emerging markets, with operations in Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and other places. OPay is also a technology company in essence. It has unique advantages in the fields of technology services, artificial intelligence, software and information services, and plays an important role in assisting the transformation of financial technology in emerging markets.

NanoPay is one of the products owned by OPay that provides different types of credit cards based on the user's credit history. The advantages of NanoPay include a 100% online process, friendly customer experience, easy application and fast approval, etc. NanoPay is powered by Visa, which is 100% digital and can be paid in multiple scenarios, both online and in physical stores. Only a few months after its launch in Mexico, NanoPay was widely accepted and used.

NanoPay's team has more than ten years of senior experience in overseas banks and financial institutions. Based on core technologies such as machine learning, data mining, and artificial intelligence, NanoPay has independently built and improved risk control systems. Besides, combined with massive inventory data, the system can quickly review user information, identify user credit background, and build up user profiles. After conducting user analysis, financial products with different interest rates and billing periods can be introduced to customers to satisfy a wide range of inquiries and needs. This innovative method has significantly increased the level of financial services in multiple emerging markets.

A Stevie Awards official remarked,"Financial inclusion of masses, particularly the common people with moderate income, can potentially transform a country. OPay is moving in the right direction. OPay's innovation in the financial services industry in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Latin America markets was impressive."

Previously, OPay won the best new POS payment service provider in Egypt for 2021 award from the British "The Global Economics," based on its outstanding performance in the field of fintech in emerging markets.

