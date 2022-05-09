Sobel Launches a New Exports Tab on Website & Promotes Pratik Dharia from Director of Exports to Senior Director

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that our Director of Exports Pratik Dharia has been promoted to Senior Director.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a premier freight forwarder, we continue to strive to help our clients grow their business by responding to global opportunities. We offer new ways to connect with suppliers and customers while continuing to use the best shipping solutions to meet and exceed your global business needs.

We are happy to announce that we have launched an Exports tab with multiple pages on our website, highlighting the Export services we have been and continue to provide. We have a growing Exports department and are ready to serve all your Export needs. Check out our new web pages at www.sobelnet.com/exports

Additionally, in a suite of internal promotions, we are proud to announce that our former Director of Exports has been promoted to Senior Director. Due to our growing team and countrywide expansion, we are constantly rewarding our team building strong teams around our different logistics sectors.

Our export services are here to meet the needs of your business in the domestic and foreign shipping realm.

Our Areas of expertise include but are not limited to:

At Sobel, we will continue to strive to simplify and perfect all your export shipping process needs. Our customized abilities, expertise, and experience let us partner with you and streamline the entire shipping experience by supplying tailored solutions.

We continue to place your satisfaction as our number one priority.

Rest easy letting us manage your domestic and international export shipping needs. You'll be able to refocus on other areas of your business while we manage the export of goods. Our processes will scale with you, and we will effectively meet your organization's requests at every turn.

As the new Director of Exports, (insert name) is committed to helping you grow your business, meet your export needs, and supply logistics solutions that will prove successful today and into the future.

Contact Sobel today to discover how we can help take your exporting needs to the next level.

