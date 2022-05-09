What Did Mom Really Want For Mother's Day? Climate Action

Three out of four U.S. moms are worried about climate change, motivating many to seek sustainable solutions to reduce their family's climate footprint

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Good To Go , the tech-for-good company powering the world's #1 marketplace for surplus food, today releases data from a new survey of 2,000 U.S. moms on climate change.

While sustainability is being practiced in the household by many, 61% of U.S. moms are actively seeking even more sustainable solutions to reduce their family’s climate footprint. (PRNewswire)

The survey, conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of Too Good To Go, reveals that U.S. mothers care about climate change and climate education more than most Americans.

86% of U.S. moms believe it is important to teach their children about climate change.

"Throughout my 20 plus years in the food and beverage industry, I've witnessed first hand the shocking scale at which perfectly good food is being wasted and the negative carbon consequences it has on the planet," says Gaeleen Quinn, Head of Impact at Too Good To Go. "As a mother of two, it's not my future that I'm working to save, it's my children's. They inspire me to take action against climate change everyday, which is why I've dedicated my career to helping people fight food waste in an easy, effective and impactful way."

MOTHERHOOD DEEPENS CLIMATE CONCERNS

According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication , 70% of Americans are at least somewhat worried about global warming. Yet, when zeroing in on U.S. moms the number rises to three out of four (78%) who say they are somewhat, very or extremely worried about climate change.

What accounts for the discrepancy between moms and the general population? Motherhood.

Climate worry climbs to 9 out of 10 (92%) for U.S. moms expecting a baby, and over half (55%) of U.S. moms say they have become more concerned about climate change since becoming a mother.

A Closer Look: Gen Z and Millennial moms (80%) are more worried about climate change than their Gen X and Boomer counterparts (73%). Yet, Gen X and Boomer moms (46%) are more unconfident in the current global efforts to combat climate change than younger generations (38%).

MOTHERS CHAMPION CLIMATE EDUCATION

86% of U.S. moms believe it is important to teach their children about climate change, a stark contrast to the 60% of Americans who rarely or never discuss global warming with family and friends ( Yale Program on Climate Change Communication ).

Two thirds (67%) of U.S. moms are currently teaching their children about the impacts of climate change and the habits, practices and solutions that they can use to help combat it—and on average, 8 is the age moms say it's appropriate to begin climate education.

MOMS ARE HUNGRY FOR SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Education has inspired initiative with 89% of U.S. moms saying their families are currently taking actions to live more sustainably. The most cited activities are:

Recycling (65%) Reducing food waste (55%) Limiting use of single-use plastic products (44%)

While sustainability is being practiced in the household by many, 61% of U.S. moms are actively seeking even more sustainable solutions to reduce their family's climate footprint.

Given that only 22% of U.S. moms have high confidence in current global efforts to combat climate change, it's clear moms are taking the onus to combat global warming and spark change as individuals. In fact, 57% of U.S. moms say they have or are currently taking action in the movement against climate change.

A SIMPLE SOLUTION

In the U.S. 40% of all food is wasted, and globally food waste contributes to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions—the third largest carbon emitter behind the U.S. and China.

The Too Good To Go app, available for iOS in the Apple store or Google Play for Android, connects consumers with surplus products from restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores and other eateries at the end of each business day to ensure delicious, unsold food doesn't go to waste. Customers can browse participating locations, reserve and pay for a 'Surprise Bag' on the app. The contents of each 'Surprise Bag' vary daily and app users can expect to pick-up a range of products for one-third of the retail price—from fresh produce to pizza to pastries.

By reducing food waste through Too Good To Go, the app's partners and users can combat one of the leading causes of climate change and support their local communities—which is why 74% of U.S. moms say they would use a climate solution like Too Good To Go.

Available in 17 international markets including Paris, London, Copenhagen, Madrid and Amsterdam, Too Good To Go has quickly become the go-to for conscious consumers and businesses around the world, resulting in more than 56 million app downloads and over 133 million meals saved to date. Additionally, the app has built strong momentum in 12 major U.S. cities, with 2.2 million Americans and 9,000 food businesses uniting to save over 2 million meals since September 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The research for Too Good To Go was conducted by Opinion Matters in April of 2022 amongst 2003 mothers in the U.S. All research adheres to ICC/ESOMAR World Research Guidelines. Opinion Matters is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office and is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act (2018).

ABOUT TOO GOOD TO GO

Too Good To Go is the certified B-Corp and tech-for-good company powering the world's #1 marketplace for surplus food. The app connects consumers to extra food that would otherwise be thrown away from local restaurants, cafes, bakeries and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more. Too Good To Go provides a simple way for food businesses to redirect their surplus, and consumers to help fight climate change in a fun, delicious way. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved over 133 million meals across 17 countries, which is the equivalent to 532 million pounds of food. Visit https://toogoodtogo.com/en-us for more information and follow Too Good To Go on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

