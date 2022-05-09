Women- and Disability-Owned Wine Company Wander + Ivy to be Featured at the 2022 PGA Championship

Wander + Ivy's elegant single-serve Chardonnay and Rosé will be featured at this year's PGA Championship in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wander + Ivy , the disruptor wine brand specializing in elevated single-serve wines from award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world will be featured at the 2022 PGA Championship hosted at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. from May 16th – 22nd. The brand returns for its second consecutive year to Southern Hills Country Club, where last year it was the official wine partner of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Image Courtesy of Wander + Ivy (PRNewswire)

Denver and Napa-based Wander + Ivy is a certified women- and disability-owned company providing premium wine in upscale, patented single-serve packaging. All Wander + Ivy wines are made with certified organic grapes and hand-picked by Wander + Ivy's renowned winemaker and team of certified level II Sommeliers, including its Founder and CEO, Dana Spaulding.

"We are thrilled to feature diverse brands like Wander + Ivy at the PGA Championship, the oldest and most prestigious Championship in all of senior golf," said Bryan Karns, championship director of the 2022 PGA Championship. "With a shared commitment to excellence making this partnership a natural fit, we are certain PGA fans and players alike will enjoy the high-quality and elevated wines from Wander + Ivy."

Two of Wander + Ivy's five varietals—Chardonnay and Rosé—will be available in elegant 6.3-ounce glass bottles in Club 1916, the tournament's largest premium concession area, as well as in the Media Suites and Viewing Suites throughout the course.

"As Wander + Ivy continues to deliver on its mission to elevate the single-serve wine experience, we are thrilled to be partnering with the PGA Championship and bringing our high-quality products to both guests and players. We are proud to be renewing our partnership with the PGA, as we share many of the same values – from excellence to a commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Spaulding.

Wander + Ivy is proud to offer an elevated single-serve wine experience that combines the exquisite taste and terroir of organically grown grapes from sustainable producers with convenient, premium packaging and a deep-seated commitment to helping charitable organizations feed those in need. Each year, Wander + Ivy donates 1-percent of total sales to nonprofits providing healthy food to those in need.

About Wander + Ivy

Denver and Napa-based Wander + Ivy is a certified women- and disability-owned company providing quality wine in upscale single-serve packaging. All Wander + Ivy wines are produced by award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world. Each year, Wander + Ivy donates 1-percent of total wine sales to nonprofits providing healthy food to those in need. All varietals are made with certified organic grapes and are available for purchase at select retail stores in stores in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Washington including Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, HEB and Walmart (https://wanderandivy.com/pages/store-locator), as well as online at https://wanderandivy.com/collections/all-wines.

