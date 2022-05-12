AXA XL builds out cyber incident response team in North America

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses before, during and after actual or suspected cyber breaches, AXA XL continues to build out its cyber incident response team in North America with the addition of Jeanelle Dawes-Ghee, Yelizaveta (Liz) Veys and Bridget Mead as claims specialists, reporting to North America Cyber Incident Response Manager Gwenn Cujdik.

According to Ms. Cujdik, "We've created quite a team! Jeanelle, Liz and Bridget's collective knowledge and experience managing crisis events and complex cyber incidents will certainly be invaluable to our clients before, during, and after a cyber event. To help avoid future cyber incidents, our clients will see tremendous benefit in partnering with this team to discuss pre-incident plans, services, and strategies to achieve better cyber and data security. If a company does have a cyber incident, our cyber clients will be in very skilled hands, working together with the Cyber Incident Response team to achieve an optimal outcome."

Access to the Cyber Incident Response team is part of AXA XL's cyber insurance offering. Working with AXA XL's breach response panel, including best-in-class law firms and vendors, the team is dedicated to assisting clients prepare for and navigate cyber incidents, including consultation regarding a suspected event. to helping businesses through a strategic and fast paced response to a catastrophic ransomware event.

Jeanelle Dawes-Ghee joins AXA XL from AIG where she served as a Cyber, Technology and Media Claims Analyst, handling a variety of complex cyber incident response and Professional Liability matters from inception through conclusion. Jeanelle joins the team with a strong background in cyber incident response having assisted in the incident response of hundreds of events large and small, in both the public and private sectors. Based in New York, Ms. Dawes-Ghee received her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law and is admitted to the New York State Bar.

Yelizaveta (Liz) Veys joins AXA XL from a prior career in law enforcement working at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office where she was involved in all aspects of a criminal prosecution in a wide variety of major felony criminal matters. She joins the team with exceptional skills in crisis management, investigation and litigation in high profile and high stakes events. Ms. Veys received her J.D. from Temple University's James E. Beasley School of Law and is admitted to the Pennsylvania State Bar. She is based in AXA XL's Exton, Pennsylvania office.

Also based in AXA XL's Exton office, Bridget Mead brings considerable cybersecurity and data privacy legal expertise to her new role at AXA XL. Ms. Mead worked as an attorney in the Cybersecurity and Data Privacy practice group of an international law firm, where she handled a variety of complex cyber incident response and data privacy matters. Her expertise in cyber also includes co-authoring a textbook, Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Law: Risks and Mitigation. She received her J.D. from Drexel University's Kline School of Law, is a Certified Information Privacy Professional through the IAPP and is admitted to the Pennsylvania State Bar.

