MHz Choice announces its June lineup of new female-centric series

New series from France, Canada and the return of Swedish favorites Gåsmamman and Beck.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice will debut Gloria (About Premium Content), a French reimagining of the hit BBC thriller Keeping Faith. In this new series, lawyer and mother of three Gloria (Cécile Bois) is home on maternity leave from the law practice she runs with her husband David (Michaël Cohen) when his sudden disappearance forces her to abruptly pick up the chaotic and dangerous pieces left behind. Distrust and shocking revelations spread through their family, neighbors and the police as Gloria forges ahead against the odds to find her husband.

Cécile Bois in 'Gloria' on MHz Choice (PRNewswire)

MHz Choice will debut "Gloria", a French reimagining of the hit BBC thriller "Keeping Faith".

Three generations of mysteriously gifted women lead the French-Canadian fantasy thriller Premonitions (Federation Entertainment), as past tragic events impede their attempts to blend into the small town they left years earlier. The family can harness the powers of telepathy, healing and seduction, but some are more reckless than others. Mistakes are made as love triangles and dangerous pursuits fill each episode with suspense.

MHz Choice will also premiere the latest seasons of a pair of Swedish favorites: Gåsmamman Season 4 and Beck Season 8, both from Banijay Rights. Fans can finally learn the fate of Gåsmamman's Sonja (played by Alexandra Rapaport, The Sandhamn Murders) and continue investigating murders with Martin Beck (Peter Haber) and Steinar Hovland (Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones, TWIN).

Complementing the new series in June are four Italian documentary series from Videoplugger, highlighting a diverse array of Italian history and culture.

The full June 2022 schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

JUNE 7

CHERIF: SEASON 4, FRANCE, FRANCE TELEVISIONS, NEW SEASON

Captain Kader Cherif is a brilliant and eccentric detective in this addictive, long-running mystery series set in Lyon.

JUNE 7

BECK: SEASON 8, SWEDEN, BANIJAY RIGHTS, NEW SEASON

Peter Haber and Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) lead an ensemble cast in the latest season of the long-running Swedish police procedural.

BOGRE - THE GREAT EUROPEAN HERESY, ITALY, VIDEOPLUGGER, NEW DOCUMENTARY

An historical travelogue tracing the footsteps of the Cathars and Bogomils, two spiritual and social movements that questioned the authority and power of the Church in the Middle Ages.

JUNE 14

PREMONITIONS, CANADA, FEDERATION ENTERTAINMENT, NEW SERIES

French-Canadian sci-fi thriller about a psychically gifted family on the run from a mysterious threat.

SARGTIGLIA, ITALY, VIDEOPLUGGER, NEW DOCUMENTARY

The Sartiglia: a 500-year-old medieval equestrian tournament with guild members on horseback racing along a sanded track. Now, this amazing historical event has been made into a 12-part mini docu-series, showing behind the scenes how this captivating event comes to life every year.

JUNE 21

GLORIA, FRANCE, ABOUT PREMIUM CONTENT, NEW SERIES

A woman's frantic search for her missing husband leads to peril in this French reimagining of the hit BBC series Keeping Faith.

ITALY SICILY GELA, ITALY, VIDEOPLUGGER, NEW DOCUMENTARY

This fascinating portrait of Gela reveals the extraordinary beauty and potential of one of Italy's most contradictory cities.

JUNE 28

GASMAMMAN: SEASON 4, SWEDEN, BANIJAY RIGHTS, NEW SEASON

Alexandra Rapaport stars as a suburban mom pulled into the criminal underworld to pay off her murdered husband's debts.

GRAMSCI, ITALY, VIDEOPLUGGER, DOCU-DRAMA

The life and work of the Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci are examined in this powerful docu-drama, based on his essays "The Prison Notebooks" (1948) and "Letters from Prison" (1947).

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers viewers in the U.S. and Canada access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus and Plex. New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MHz Networks