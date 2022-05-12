Millar CEO, Tim Daugherty, Among Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022

HOUSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Daugherty, CEO of Millar, Inc., a medical device manufacturer and OEM pressure-sensor solutions provider, is honored to be named one of The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022, published by the Healthcare Technology Report.

Now more than ever, the importance of the healthcare technology field is at the forefront. The awardees on this year's list represent some of the most accomplished executives in the healthcare technology space. Their leadership has been critical in developing industry-leading medical devices, next-generation software platforms, and innovative drugs and therapeutics, among other technologies. They come from a variety of backgrounds and have wide-ranging professional histories, but they share at least one thing in common: they have all led their companies to new heights through their dedication, ingenuity, and commitment to both their employees and their customers.

Tim has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Millar since July 2016. Shortly after taking on his current role of CEO, Tim spearheaded a shift in Millar's strategy, growing the OEM section of the business and making the integration of Millar's market-leading MEMS pressure sensors into a wider range of medical devices a top priority. He joined Millar in 2003 as a Technical Sales & Support Engineer, where he worked initially with the cardiovascular product lines. During the next 13 years, he served in increasingly broader roles, including Product Manager, Director of Sales & Marketing and President, before being named CEO. Growing up in Texas, Wyoming and Kentucky, Tim earned a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors in Biomedical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

"I believe that science, technology and big data are primed to catapult mankind into a golden age of medical understanding and scientific discovery. My passion lies in working with individuals who share this belief and are totally committed to pushing the boundaries of today's technology to improve the outcomes of tomorrow," states Daugherty.

In his role as President and CEO, Tim has taken Millar to new heights by demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic focus, while continually pushing the boundaries to make the improbable possible. One of the next projects on Tim's agenda is the completion of Millar's new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Pearland's Lower Kirby District, expected to open in 2023.

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

Since 1969, Millar, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, has led the development of catheter-based, solid-state pressure sensors and is known worldwide as the leader in MEMS pressure sensors that advance medical understanding. Millar OEM serves the medical device and life sciences industries through our MEMS pressure sensors, ISO 13485 precision manufacturing and wireless pressure technology, resulting in cost savings and rapid time to market for sensor integration. The company's clinical and life sciences products empower medical discovery and allow advanced cardiovascular diagnosis.

