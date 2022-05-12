ORMCO™ LAUNCHES ONLINE STORE FOR NORTH AMERICAN ORTHODONTIC OFFICES

BREA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new online store. The new Ormco online store was created to establish a seamless, one-stop shopping experience for orthodontic offices, allowing them to streamline purchases and manage their accounts all online, with 24/7 access.

Customers on the mobile-optimized site can not only purchase a comprehensive selection of Ormco products such as the Damon Ultima™ System and Symetri™ Clear, but infection prevention products and other accessories to help orthodontic clinicians provide their patients with the high-quality and innovative products they have come to expect from Ormco.

Jim McGillivary, SVP & President of Ormco stated, "Launching eCommerce is part of Ormco's digital transformation and represents our commitment to create an exceptional customer experience for our orthodontic practitioners. The Ormco Online Store offers a centralized location that allows them to learn, purchase the products they need, and manage their account in an efficient way, when it is convenient for them. It further demonstrates our promise to make our customers' practices our priority."

The new eCommerce platform, store.ormco.com is available to all customers in North America and will continue to expand globally throughout 2022.

ABOUT ORMCO

Ormco, headquartered in Brea, Calif., is a global leader and innovator of orthodontic products and solutions to help enhance the lives of its customers and their patients. For 60 years, Ormco has partnered with the orthodontic community to help create over 20 million smiles in over 140 countries. Distinguished products range from twin brackets (Symetri™ Clear, Titanium Orthos™ and Mini Diamond™) to pioneering self-ligating appliances with the Damon™ System (including Damon Ultima™ System and Damon™ Clear2). From personalized service to professional education programs and marketing support, Ormco is committed to helping orthodontists achieve their clinical and practice management objectives. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/myormco and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/ormco.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com .

