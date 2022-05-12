Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Southern California Company

Time and Alarm Systems has joined the Sciens platform, adding to their capabilities across the country and allowing Sciens to now serve the entire state of California.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") announced it has added Mira Loma, California-based Time and Alarm Systems ("TAS") to its continuously growing family of fire-life safety & security companies.

Sciens Building Solutions logo (PRNewswire)

With already-established locations in the San Francisco area, TAS increases Sciens' presence in the state of California, allowing them to cover North and South portions of the state. This partnership also allows TAS to offer its customers even more resources and expertise, while leveraging Sciens North American growth.

"We chose to partner with Sciens to become part of a platform that can serve our customers locally, regionally, and nationally. Combined with the global experience and capital support of Sciens, TAS can now invest to expand regionally and tap into the capabilities of the Sciens network to bring even more value to our customers," said Keith Senn, president of Time and Alarm Systems. "Growth is something that has always been a top priority at TAS and we're excited to grow together with Sciens as our new partner."

Time and Alarm Systems was established in 1978 with the commitment to provide its customers with the most technologically advanced low voltage systems, which still holds true today. TAS's team of experts are highly skilled in the integration of fire, security, and sound systems. They specialize in the SoCal K-12 school market, bringing decades-long school district relationships to Sciens.

"Now with over 1,000 Sciens employees across the country, we are excited to keep the fun Sciens journey going, providing outstanding customer service with the best employees in the industry," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "The TAS/Sciens partnership will provide even more opportunity for customers and employees alike. And we're not slowing down anytime soon; you can be sure we will continue our focus to expand organically while pursuing more acquisitions like TAS throughout the United States."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for alarm, sprinkler, suppression, and security systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Time & Alarm Systems

Established in 1978 as a small service company in Southern California, Time and Alarm Systems (TAS) has grown over the years to become an industry leading full-service low-voltage integrator. They cover design, engineering, installation, testing, and maintenance specializing in the educational, military, and commercial markets. TAS provides customized and scalable solutions, integrating multiple systems to create a unique infrastructure for its customers. With 24/7 maintenance services, in-house design, factory trained installers, and system integration experts, they aim to deliver value to every client and project. For more information, please visit: https://timeandalarm.com/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sciens Building Solutions