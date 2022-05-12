Spartech Announces Marshall Scott as Chief Financial Officer

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Marshall Scott has joined Spartech as Chief Financial Officer.

"As we continue to drive accelerated growth across Spartech, Marshall brings a high level of financial leadership and expertise to our organization," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "His talent and experience will greatly complement our ability to continue to serve our valued clients and employees as we shape the future of plastics."

Scott originally joined Spartech in 2011 as Senior Financial Analyst for the Color and Specialty Compounds Division. After PolyOne acquired Spartech in 2012, he served as Senior Finance Manager before joining PARIC Corporation, a general contractor headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, as Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. He took on increasing responsibilities at PARIC over the past five years and most recently served as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing all accounting, financial, and compliance functions.

Scott holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Robert Morris University. He will be based out of Spartech's corporate headquarters in St. Louis, MO.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

