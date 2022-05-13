ProfNet Expert Alerts for May 13, 2022

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

Mental Health & LGBTQ+

3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing

Caitlin Billings

Psychotherapist, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

private practice

Everyone has some cognition of "I don't matter; I'm worthless." But actively doing the opposite of what society expects, showing that your vulnerability matters. People can build a depth of understanding and acceptance if we can just open up.

Caitlin She has personally contended with abandonment from her biological father, an eating disorder, a deep-set need for perfection, post-traumatic stress and bipolar disorder. Her eldest child is gender-fluid with depressive behaviors as well. She can discuss many topics in the mental health and LGBT+ realms, including (but not limited to) general therapy, deep trauma, EMDR, bipolar disorder, PTSD, substance use, gender-fluidity, teen mental health, depression/anxiety, family life.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/caitlin-billings-lcsw-661b2669/

Website: https://prbythebook.com/experts/caitlin-billings/

Media contact: Erin Nicole Conti, erin@prbythebook.com

Danielle Cote

Assistant Professor, Mechanical & Materials Engineering

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

3D printing, particularly metal additive manufacturing, has already begun to produce large scale components for a variety of applications. As the technology improves, the expansion of these large parts to more even applications will increase. We can look for these large components to replace traditional manufacturing applications – for example, large parts made from conventional casting processes now can be 3D printed with various directed energy deposition (DED) processes. The ability to print these large parts on site will reduce the need for expensive and complicated shipping logistics of the parts; only the feedstock material (metal wire or powder) will need to be transported to locations with existing 3D printing capabilities.

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing in light of President Biden's Additive Manufacturing Forward initiative.

Website:

Media contact: Jack Levy, jlevy2@wpi.edu

