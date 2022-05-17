THE COLONY GROUP ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF SEVEN NEW PRINCIPALS

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce the promotion of seven new principals: Indrika Arnold, MSFP, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor; Ian Cole, CFA, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor; Matthew C. Gordon, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor; Jeanie M. Kirkiles, Deputy Chief of Staff; Sheryl A. Rothman, MBA, CFA, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor; Paul Shapero, Director, Family Office Services; and Connor Sullivan, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor.

"This is among the largest number of principal promotions since our founding over thirty-five years ago, and we are proud to welcome these extraordinary professionals as principals," said Michael J. Nathanson, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, The Colony Group. "This group reflects some of the diversity of people, talent, and experience that we seek to develop throughout our team."

These seven individuals join 82 other Colony principals who together lead The Colony Group and serve the complex needs of its clients, which include business owners, corporate executives, professionals, athletes and entertainers, families with significant multigenerational needs, and companies and institutions.

Last month, The Colony Group announced company-wide promotions and role transitions of 34 other professionals, representing more than 10% of the firm. The Colony Group seeks to attract, develop, engage, and retain the best people in the industry. "These promotions are a tribute to the outstanding work of our team members who are a critical part of the firm's mission," said Jennifer Geoghegan, Chief of Staff and Strategy, The Colony Group.

Indrika Arnold, MSFP, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor

Indrika provides individuals and multi-generational families with financial planning services while helping to lead the Family Office services team. She has a particular interest in preparing the rising generation to receive and be responsible stewards of their inherited wealth. Indrika holds a Master of Science degree in Financial Planning from Bentley University.

Ian Cole, CFA, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor

Ian provides comprehensive wealth management services, including financial planning, investment management, and tax planning, to high-net-worth clients, including individuals, families, and corporate executives. Ian also provides investment advisory services to institutional clients such as endowments and non-profit organizations.

Matthew C. Gordon, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor

Matt provides comprehensive wealth management and investment advisory services, including financial planning, investment management, and tax planning, to high-net-worth clients, families, and corporate executives.

Jeanie M. Kirkiles, Deputy Chief of Staff

Jeanie works closely with the CEO, COO, and CFO of The Colony Group and supports the daily management, administrative, and operational functions of the firm.

Sheryl A. Rothman, MBA, CFA, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor

Sheryl provides comprehensive wealth management and financial planning solutions to high-net-worth individuals and their families. She is also an advocate for Colony's Her Wealth® initiative and its efforts to empower women with the confidence and financial resources they need to take control of their finances.

Paul Shapero, Director, Family Office Services

Paul leads a team of financial professionals who provide family office and financial management services to current and retired sports professionals, entertainers, individuals, and families.

Connor Sullivan, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor

Connor provides clients with comprehensive wealth management and investment advisory services. He works with individuals, multi-generational families, and corporate executives, focusing on financial planning, investment management, and tax planning strategies.

About The Colony Group

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with offices in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions, and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on LinkedIn.

