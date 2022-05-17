Hexaware Named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2022 Quadrant Report

ISELIN, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG), a reputed technology research and advisory firm, has recognized Hexaware, a next-generation IT services and consulting company, as a Leader in ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services in their ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2022 Quadrant Report. The same report also named Hexaware a Rising Star in the categories of ServiceNow Consulting Services and ServiceNow Managed Service Providers.

Rapid migration to digital and cloud technologies at organization and industry levels has increased the adoption of service management systems. Leading service management vendors like ServiceNow are developing additional functionalities to support customers' need for integrated platforms to streamline critical workflows. With a robust suite of solutions, ServiceNow has emerged as the most preferred workflow management platform. To cater to diverse industry, persona and portfolio requirements, it is focusing on strengthening its partner network.

The ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners US 2022 Quadrant Report evaluates the strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators of ServiceNow's partner providers and assesses their capabilities in consulting, implementation and integration and managed services. With its established reputation and dependable expertise, Hexaware emerges as a capable partner provider for ServiceNow solutions.

Analyzing Hexaware's ServiceNow Implementation and integration Services, the report applauds the potential of Hexaware's proprietary framework and states, "Hexaware's best practice framework, H2O, offers industry-leading ServiceNow implementations for clients."

About Hexaware's ServiceNow Consulting Services, the report mentions, "Hexaware is an award-winning strategic ServiceNow consulting partner ensuring high customer satisfaction."

For Hexaware's ServiceNow Managed Services, the report states, "Hexaware offers knowledge-driven ServiceNow managed services by leveraging long-term partnerships."

Expressing delight on this recognition, Hemant Vijh, Executive Vice President – Digital IT Ops, said, "This recognition is a testament to the passion that we exhibit in delivering ServiceNow solutions. We are glad to leverage our expertise and domain knowledge to create smiles and we will continue to invest in strengthening our ServiceNow capabilities while delivering value for our customers."

For more details on Hexaware's ServiceNow offerings click here

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.