After Two-Year Absence, Bike to Work Day is Friday, May 20

Bay Area residents are encouraged to pedal to wherever

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in two years, thousands of people across the Bay Area will be biking to their jobs as Bike to Work Day returns Friday, May 20.

After being postponed for two years because of the pandemic, many people have returned to work and there's no better way to get there than by bike. And for those who are still working remotely – maybe permanently – pedaling to do errands, taking kids to school, and more is still a great way to get around while making as small an impact on the planet as possible.

Numerous counties across the region are encouraging riders to come out to stop at energizer stations, get commemorative bags and participate in socially-distanced events as part of Bike to Work Day, a focus of Bike Month and Bike to Wherever Days.

Counties holding specific events this Friday are:

Alameda/Contra Costa -- https://bikeeastbay.org/events/bike-wherever-day-2022

Oakland Hub – Join Bike East Bay and Walk Oakland Bike Oakland (WOBO) at the Oakland Hub (a bigger version of an energizer station). There will be a tent to pick up snacks and a free tote bag, join/renew your membership or donate, and the chance to meet volunteers and bike-friendly organizations from across the East Bay. RSVP here

Berkeley Hub/Grand Opening Celebration of Milvia Street – Join us at our Berkeley Hub to celebrate the grand opening of the Milvia Street bike lanes with an official ride. RSVP here

Concord Hub – Come out for free tacos and your free tote bag. This hub is funded by a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD). RSVP here

Bike to Work/Wherever Day morning ride: Richmond-San Rafael Bridge – Come celebrate by biking from Richmond BART to the San Rafael Transit Center, stopping at an energizer station for snacks and tote bags along the way. If your commute destination is the Transit Center or the Larkspur Ferry, we will help you make the connection or you are welcome to ride with us round trip. This event is led by instructors certified by the League of American Bicyclists and made possible with funding from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Marin – https://www.marinbike.org/resources/signature-events/bike-to-wherever-days/

Join us for our pre-BTWD ride on Thursday, May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be an energizer station and happy hour at Tam Commons, plus a 15-mile ride around China Camp. Pick up a BTWD bag, have a ride and 10% off food and drink for all riders.

Napa – https://napabike.org/bike-to-work-school-day/

There will be 11 community energizer stations and 22 school-site energizer stations throughout the county, stocked with swag and snacks for bike commuters during morning commute hours (9-11 a.m. for community stations and start time for schools). Four of the high school sites (Calistoga, St. Helena, Napa High, and Vintage High) are hosted by NCBC's high school bike month ambassadors, who volunteered to coordinate the event at their schools and encourage classmates to go by bike on Bike to Work and School Day.

San Francisco -- https://sfbike.org/bike-to-wherever-day/

Come join your neighbors on one of our neighborhood rides on Bike to Work/Wherever Day. Click here for a full list. Have little kids? Then join the Freedom from Training Wheels event at the Great Highway energizer station.

San Mateo -- https://bikesiliconvalley.org/events/btwd

Join us for a collaboration with Carlmont High School and Safe Routes to School. The students worked with the cities of Belmont and San Carlos to coordinate street closures and temporary bike lanes on Alameda de las Pulgas and Ralston Avenue in the morning so adults and kids alike can ride safely. Be sure to stop by the energizer station on Alameda near Carlmont as you pedal through. Click here for more information.

Santa Clara -- https://bikesiliconvalley.org/events/btwd

The City of Gilroy and Gilroy Gardens is having a special ride. Click here for more information. This is only the second time ever they have allowed bicycles to ride at Gilroy Gardens. Limited to 500.

Sonoma – https://www.bikesonoma.org/btwd/

Santa Rosa Courthouse Square: energizer station 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Courthouse Square: energizer station 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is hosting the event with swag bags, cowbells, support and encouragement for riding your bike.

8:30 a.m. Petaluma Train Station 6- SMART , the City of Petaluma , and Mikes Bikes is hosting an energizer station. They'll provide morning treats, basic bike checks, exclusive swag and other goodies.

Windsor , 4-7 p.m. p.m. Please A bike happy hour to celebrate all who rode on Bike to Work/Wherever Day will be held at Cuver Brewing in, 4-7 p.m. p.m. Please RSVP

Bay Area Bike to Work/Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), and 511 (the region's traveler information system). BTWD 2022 also receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Prizes for the Bike Champion of the Year winners were donated by MTC, Better World Club and Mike's Bikes .

