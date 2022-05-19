Alianza Helps Broadband Operators Simplify Back-Office Operations and Accelerate Time to Revenue by Expanding its Technology Partner Ecosystem

Integration with leading billing and operations system providers Innovative Systems and Azotel automates provisioning, setup, and eliminates swivel chair management

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Alianza Inc. announced an expansion of its Technology Ecosystem Partner Program that helps service providers streamline their back-office operations, accelerate time to revenue, and reduce the cost of delivering cloud communications. By introducing integrations with two leading billing and back-office solutions — Innovative System's eLation and Azotel's SIMPLer — Alianza strengthens its commitment to making voice simple for service providers. Leveraging Alianza's powerful API suite, these integrations enable service providers to streamline management of communications services, safeguard customer data integrity, and eliminating the inefficiencies of swivel chair provisioning by automating the time-consuming and routine tasks typically associated with account provisioning and setup.

Alianza's integrations with Innovative Systems and Azotel benefit the companies' joint communications service provider customers by enabling their personnel to enter, update, and retrieve customer information in a single back-office platform that seamlessly integrates with Alianza's cloud communications platform. Additionally, the integrations provide data and insights within the billing systems, enabling service providers and broadband operators to resolve customer issues faster and easier, improving the end-user experience.

The integration with these billing and provisioning systems allow operators to:

Streamline customer account setup and management in the Alianza Admin Portal, including phone number ordering, feature changes, end user password resets, and more.

Check and change account status in the billing system.

Automate device provisioning with the SIP credentials for the embedded phone ports on optical network terminals (ONTs) and residential gateways from leading broadband vendors.

Alianza's new integrations with Azotel and Innovative Systems are available for joint service provider customers. These build upon Alianza's existing billing system partnerships with GLDS, ETI Software, and NISC,

"At Alianza, we are committed to teaming up with industry leaders as well as start-ups to accelerate innovation, simplify operations, and drive revenue growth for our joint customers," said Kevin Mitchell, Vice President of Alliances and Partners for Alianza. "Our innovative, API-rich platform makes it easy to work with outstanding partners like Innovative Systems and Azotel, who share our focus on integration, to introduce world-class solutions for our service provider and broadband operator customers."

"Like us, Alianza has a keen focus on providing service providers and broadband operators with operational simplification," said John O'Hare, CEO for Azotel. "Their flexible APIs made the integration process easy and quick, and our combined solution will enable our joint customers to scale up their operations quickly and efficiently while providing an overall better customer experience to their end users."

"Innovative Systems is happy to unite eLation with Alianza for seamlessly managing VoIP services for our customer base," said Nathan Knuth, Vice President of Engineering for Innovative Systems. "As service providers are faced with additional regulatory and maintenance costs, using a cloud-based VoIP solution gives operators a convenient approach to providing voice services while reducing the burden on their IT, administrative, and technical staff."

About Alianza

Alianza delivers the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers. Our proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform offers wholesale residential and business communications services, including voice, video conferencing, collaboration, text messaging, and standalone UC softphones. Our team of experts are passionate about transforming communications delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers worldwide. As a result of the platform's exceptional quality and always-on availability, our service providers can innovate quickly and address the evolving demands of their end user customers in a way that is easy to manage, easy to consume, and highly profitable. Learn more about our solutions at alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Azotel Technologies

Azotel Technologies develops integrated customer and network management solutions that help Fiber and Wireless Internet Service Providers improve their business operations, services, and profitability. Azotel has its headquarters in Cork, Ireland with deployments across 22 countries. For more information on Azotel products and services please contact your local Azotel distributor/reseller or visit www.azotel.com.

About Innovative Systems

Innovative Systems is a mission-critical enterprise software solution that enables independent service providers to seamlessly manage their business, deliver modern network services, and enhance existing offerings. Innovative's core products include eLation™, a market-leading Billing & Operations Support System (BSS/OSS), IPTV, a live streaming and cable television solution suite, and APMAX™, a hardware and software Voice over IP (VoIP) platform. Based in Michell, South Dakota, Innovative Systems is proud to support connectivity across the country, including delivering outstanding service to its Telecom, Cable, Municipality, Power, and Utility customers and their constituents. For more information, please visit www.innovsys.com.

