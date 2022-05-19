LANGEMEIER RELEASES PLAYBOOK FOR YOUNG PRO ATHLETES TO AVOID BEING FINANCIALLY EXPLOITED DURING CAREER

RENO, Nev., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times bestselling author Loral Langemeier has released a new book targeting the creation of generational wealth after her son Logan, a senior at Georgia Southern University playing Division l football, goes All-American.

"Financial literacy should be a prerequisite for every athlete before they go pro."

Sports Illustrated reports 78% of NFL players and 60% of NBA players face serious financial hardships after retirement. On average, NFL players last 3.3 years in the league, while NHL, MBA, and MLB careers last 3.5, 4.8, and 5.6 years, respectively. "Watching kids work their butts off to go pro, only then to lose it all because they never were taught financial literacy—that's a sin," states Langemeier.

Langemeier developed her proprietary system of creating millionaires over her 25 years of teaching real world wealth building skills that are not taught in school. After working with her son's teammates, along with teams across the country, her passion has become ensuring young pro athletes don't lose their fortunes. "I've worked with scores of Division I coaches across the country. They will also tell you financial literacy should be a prerequisite for every athlete before they go pro," says Langemeier.

"Most parents are never given the insight into how to teach their children about money," says Scott Donnell, founder of the GravyStack banking app for families. "This book provides badly needed guidance that parents can take to help their kids get the education about financial freedom they need to hear."

Make Your Kids Millionaires: The Step-by-Step Guide to Lead Children to Financial Freedom was released on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 by McGraw Hill and was an immediate Amazon Bestseller. Langemeier, along with co-author Kyle Boeckman, wrote this comprehensive playbook to walk any parent or young adult through financial strategies that can be applied at any age.

"We should be teaching kids about how to make, save, invest, and grow their money from the age of 5!" says Langemeier. The famed "Millionaire Maker" raised her two children around these principles and the information she writes about in her newest book and, true to her title, both kids became millionaires while in high school.

