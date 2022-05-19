Oriental Yuhong Takes a Place on 2022 Forbes Global 2000

BEIJING, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has released the 2022 Global 2000 list and Oriental Yuhong ranks 1,838th on it thanks to its stable and ever-improving performance in sales, profit, asset, and market value.

The Global 2000 list released by Forbes Magazine is rated as one of the most authoritative and most-watched enterprise ranking lists across the globe. This year the candidates were ranked based on four indicators of sales, profit, asset, and market value, which were calculated based on their financial data of the past 12 months as of April 22, 2022.

In 2021, faced with severe challenges from momentous changes never seen in the last 100 years and the pandemic of the century, Oriental Yuhong continued to enhance its value as a construction materials system service provider, proactively explored the path of lean creation, vertically integrated new technologies, new processes, and new materials, and horizontally developed intelligent manufacturing, low-carbon environmental protection, and lean management. With waterproofing business at its core, Oriental Yuhong constantly tapped its own potential, expanded its business scope, prolonged upstream, downstream and relevant industrial chains, and fully advanced its high-quality development course. In 2021, Oriental Yuhong achieved an operating revenue of RMB 31.934 billion yuan, an increase by 44 times in business performance since its IPO in 2008.

Additionally, Oriental Yuhong has taken an active part in exploring a new path for enterprises to fulfill their social responsibilities, delivering the corporate values of "truth, kindness, and beauty" to innumerable households, and embarked on a high-quality development path on this basis. During the COVID-19 outbreak from 2020 to 2022 and the disastrous heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan, Oriental Yuhong rushed to the rescue with all efforts, demonstrated its sense of responsibility, and contributed to consolidating the defense lines with its own professional advantages.

In the future, Oriental Yuhong will continue to focus on construction materials system services, empower construction materials, technologies and solutions in the vertical domains with technological innovations, strive to consolidate the foundation of high-quality development, and provide greater service value and better service experience to society, clients, and partners in a faster and more efficient way.

Founded in 1995, Oriental Yuhong, over the past 20 plus years, has been devoted to providing high-quality waterproofing system solutions for tens of thousands of major infrastructures and industrial, civil and commercial buildings. Having grown into a leading service provider in the construction and building materials industry, the company went public in 2008 and its revenue exceeded CNY 21.7 billion in 2020, 30 times that of 2008. In the meantime, some of its products have been awarded the CE Mark of EU, EC1 Mark of Germany, and other marks at home and abroad. It has also won numerous titles including the 17th China Quality Award, National Quality Benchmark (2017) and National Technological Innovation Demonstration Enterprise and been included in the list of Fortune China 500.

