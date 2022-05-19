Praisidio Receives 2022 HR Tech Award for Best Emerging Tech Solution in Talent Management

Praisidio's Procaire recognized for revolutionary, analytics-based approach to employee retention

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praisidio, the leader in talent retention management, today announced it has received the 2022 HR Tech Award for Best Emerging Tech Solution in the Talent Management category.

Retention is on every company's mind right now, but the difficulty is a wide range of contributing factors

Praisidio's Procaire platform analyzes enterprise metadata including workload, relationships, development, promotional history, compensation and recognition to accurately predict attrition risk in real-time. The platform then presents contextually effective retention recommendations which HR professionals can track on retention impact dashboards that measure the business impact of implemented retention actions.

HR Tech Award winners are selected by an independent panel of judges drawn from industry positions (CXOs, talent leaders, and other business professionals), academia, and other relevant subject matter experts.

"Retention is on every company's mind right now, but the difficulty is a wide range of contributing factors that can lead to employee turnover," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Praisidio's Procaire solution tackles this problem by hooking into an organization's existing technology stack, identifying signals that indicate who may be departing so that HR teams can intervene. The insights it brings to the forefront are simply incredible."

Praisidio is a talent retention management company solving employee attrition. Praisidio's Procaire unifies enterprise and HCM data, applies advanced machine learning, reveals talent risks early in real-time, provides actionable insights, root cause explanations, comparisons, recommendations, and enables employee care at scale to improve employee engagement and retention materially. For more information, visit www.praisidio.com .

