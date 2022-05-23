VALDOSTA, Ga., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salvus™ LLC announced today that Jennifer Pardieck, PhD has joined the company as Senior Scientist – Assay and Product Development. Pardieck's responsibilities include identifying and evaluating chemical and biological receptors for use in producing interferometric assays for diagnostics.

Jennifer Pardieck, Ph.D., joins Salvus LLC as Senior Scientist – Assay and Product Development. (PRNewswire)

Pardieck comes to Salvus from Washington University, St. Louis, MO where she received her Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering. Prior to pursuing her doctorate, Pardieck worked as a Research Technologist at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. Jennifer, her husband and two daughters are relocating to Valdosta, GA, the home of Salvus and the CJB family of companies.

"We are excited to welcome Jennifer to the Salvus team," says Clinton Beeland, President and CEO, Salvus, LLC. "We recently began producing our version 1.1 commercial prototypes of the Salvus detection units and are deeply engaged in device and assay validation tests and trials. Jennifer will be intensely involved in these efforts as well as field and commercial trials that are ramping up. These are exciting times for the Salvus team, and we are thrilled to have Jennifer as a part of it."

For more information on Salvus detection technology go to salvusdetect.com.

About CJB and Salvus

Founded in 1997, the CJB family of companies – CJB Industries, Inc., CJB Applied Technologies, LLC, and Salvus LLC – serve the agricultural, life sciences and specialty chemical industries. The CJB companies provide independent contract chemical manufacturing, contract formulation development and detection technologies utilized by both small independent companies and global multi-nationals. CJB's focus on safety, quality, reliability, and ease of doing business is the cornerstone of lasting relationships across all industry sectors served. For more information, please visit our websites at cjbindustries.com, cjbappliedtech.com, and salvusdetect.com.

