RAPPORT LONDON ANNOUNCES U.S. EXPANSION

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Katie Goldblatt, director of British heritage brand Rapport London (and great-granddaughter of the founder) announced that her family's fourth generation luxury watch, accessories and leather products business is rapidly expanding in the United States.

Rapport London Logo (PRNewswire)

Rapport London recently opened a logistics and distribution center in New Jersey to service a growing number of customers throughout the country. Retailers include Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, premium watch retailers such as Tourneau-Bucherer, London Jewelers and online retailers Rapport USA, MR PORTER, Farfetch and Hodinkee.

Designed to preserve and maintain investment value of fine jewelry and premium time pieces, the British based company's handcrafted products appeal to watch connoisseurs and discerning shoppers alike. The range includes automatic watch winders and accessories catering to luxury watch collectors, pocket watches, and upscale leather and wooden gifts for ladies and gentlemen. The brand also produces a range of specialty trunks designed to house watch winders, jewelry and specialty accessories.

The company was originally founded in 1898 by Maurice A. Rapport, who at the age of twenty produced his first timepiece. It was so well received that M. A. Rapport & Co. Ltd. was born, and the clocks produced by the company ultimately graced fine homes throughout the world.

Now, three generations later, Maurice's grandson Derek is chairman of Rapport London, while Goldblatt and Oliver Rapport (also a grandson of Maurice) serve as active co-directors. The family-run business has always stood by three key principles: innovation, quality and service. The latest watch winders boast features such as fingerprint access and touchscreen control panels. The company prides itself by being on the cutting edge of new technology, while sourcing the most exquisite leathers, suedes, wood and metal accessories from around the globe. The Rapport team of master craftsmen and artisans creates world class handcrafted products, designed to be handed down from generation to generation.

"It's really important that every single product has been designed to stand the test of time, with an acute attention to detail," says Goldblatt.

Follow and join the conversation on line.



Instagram: rapport_london

Twitter: @Rapportlondon

LinkedIn: RapportLondon

Facebook:@rapportlondon

© 2022 Rapport London is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

Welcome to Rapport London

Rapport London is the preserver of time.

For more information and interviews, contact:

Tracy Paul

Tracy Paul & Company

917.693.9139

Email: tracy@tracypaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rapport London