DERMALOG and Rheinmetall join forces for increased vehicle security

With the founding of the joint venture Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH, the technology group Rheinmetall and the biometrics company DERMALOG are aiming to bring enhanced safety to road traffic. The objectives of the partnership include the development of a next-generation driver monitoring system.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and HAMBURG, Germany, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's largest biometrics company, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, and the technology group Rheinmetall AG have entered into a new joint venture together: Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH. In future, this new company will supply the most innovative biometric technologies to vehicle manufacturers.

One of the aims of this new partnership is to develop a driver monitoring system that recognizes when drivers are distracted and then warns them accordingly. Distractions of any kind, such as those caused by smartphones, can have fatal consequences when driving a vehicle. 100,000 collisions a year, resulting in 500 deaths and 25,000 injured road users: this is Germany's dismal track record for accidents caused by mobile phones at the wheel, according to a recent study by the "besmart-mobile" initiative. Another study carried out by the insurance group "Allianz" found that distracted driving is now a more common cause of fatal accidents than drink driving.

So-called "driver monitoring" involves the continuous, computer-assisted observation of the driver. Using various cameras and sensors, the system detects any causes of distraction such as the checking of a smartphone or fatigue and then warns the driver, or – when fitted in vehicles with autonomous control – intervenes independently in emergency situations.

Within the framework of the joint venture, DERMALOG and Rheinmetall will be combining their expertise in biometrics, artificial intelligence and radar technology to develop a powerful driver monitoring system. As well as keeping an eye on the driver, the system will also monitor the entire cabin interior. The solution should therefore detect other risks too, for example in cases when a baby or small child is left behind in the vehicle.

It is envisaged that object recognition will also be possible with driver monitoring by Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec. In future, users of car-sharing services will be informed quickly and conveniently via an app if they have forgotten any objects in the car.

"The joint venture with Rheinmetall AG is now set to introduce biometrics into the field of automotive applications. The technology can offer real added value for vehicle safety and even has the potential to save lives when applied to effective driver monitoring," says Günther Mull, Founder and CEO of DERMALOG.

"This joint venture is an important step forward in our transformation strategy that will allow us, in future, to offer cutting-edge technology in the fields of monitoring, authentication and safety to customers in the automotive and industrial sectors," says Rene Gansauge, CEO Sensors and Actuators Division at Rheinmetall.

About DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

DERMALOG, with head offices in Hamburg, is Germany's pioneer in the field of biometrics and the largest German manufacturer of biometric systems. Founded in 1995, the company offers a comprehensive range of biometric identification solutions including high-performance AFIS and ABIS software, as well as the latest generation of fingerprint and document scanners. DERMALOG technology is currently used in more than 250 installations around the globe, in sectors including public administration, border law enforcement, and banking.

About Rheinmetall AG

As an integrated technology group with around 25,000 employees worldwide, the publicly listed Rheinmetall AG stands for a strong, internationally successful company that operates in various markets with an innovative range of products and services. As a renowned development partner and direct supplier to the global automotive industry and a leading international systems provider for security technology, Rheinmetall draws on its high level of expertise in its basic technologies to address long-term megatrends, identify viable new markets with high growth potential and develop innovative solutions for a safe and liveable future. The focus on sustainability is an integral part of Rheinmetall's strategy. The company aims to achieve CO2 neutrality by 2035.

SOURCE DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH