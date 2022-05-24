FLORIDA CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU TO COMBAT RAMPANT CONTRACTOR FRAUD

Florida CFO Declares May 23 – 27 As "Contractor Fraud Awareness Week"

DES PLAINES, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is excited to announce that Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has signed a proclamation declaring May 23-27, 2022 as Contractor Fraud Awareness Week in the state.

"Receiving this Proclamation from CFO Patronis is a tremendous honor as it recognizes the seriousness of contractor fraud that requires all of us, from homeowners to state and local leaders, to work together to combat," said David J. Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. "Contractor fraud costs homeowners and insurance companies billions of dollars each year as deceitful contractors follow well-rehearsed scams. By signing this Proclamation, we can bring greater awareness to insurance fraud and what Floridians can do to not be victimized by these schemes."

The Proclamation, encourages Florida residents to get at least three written estimates from potential contractors, check contractor credentials, and work closely with insurance companies during any rebuilding process.

"Since day one, I've made it my priority to combat fraud and protect Florida consumers. As we've seen time and time again, disasters bring out the best in some but the worst in others. Unscrupulous contractors flock to Florida to prey on homeowners and their insurance policies, ultimately driving up insurance rates for every single one of us. They are stealing from us all and my fraud detectives are working every day to track down these bad actors and hold them accountable," said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. "Insurance fraud can have devastating consequences for you and your family and stifle your recovery following a storm. Always remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is. Never sign anything regarding your insurance without talking to your agent or calling my office first. If you or someone you know is suspicious of fraudulent activity, please contact my office at FraudFreeFlorida.com. Thank you to the NICB for their partnership in educating Floridians on the pitfalls of contractor fraud and their support in working to hold fraudsters accountable in Florida."

NICB created Contractor Fraud Awareness Week in 2021 to highlight the growing problem of contractors and vendors that take advantage of homeowners. Throughout the week, NICB, along with its partners, will distribute materials via social media using the hashtag #CFAW2022. Additionally, NICB will engage with television outlets across the U.S. on a national media tour, participate in a Facebook Live event with AARP, and distribute new public service announcements informing the public about fraudulent contractors and how to identify them following hurricanes, tornadoes, hailstorms, and wildfires.

"On behalf of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, I would like to thank CFO Patronis for his unwavering support and understanding of insurance fraud. Increasing awareness of fraud will help us reduce this problem," added Glawe.

For more information about Contractor Fraud Awareness Week, visit www.nicb.org/ContractorFraudWeek.

