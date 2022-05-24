J.S. Held Expands Global Investigations Practice with the Acquisition of GPW Group

JERICHO, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Held, a specialised, global consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired GPW Group, a leader in complex global disputes and investigations, asset tracing, sovereign debt advisory, business intelligence, and political risk. Headquartered in London, with offices in Dubai and Singapore, this acquisition furthers the strategic growth of J.S. Held's Global Investigations Practice.

GPW Group brings over 20 leading intelligence and disputes experts into the J.S. Held Global Investigations Practice.

Established in 2004, GPW is led by intelligence and disputes professionals with extensive industry experience advising multinationals, financial institutions, law firms, investors, and sovereign and governmental organizations. Leveraging the strength of their experienced and diverse professional roster, including some of the foremost women experts in the investigations and risk sector on its executive and partner teams, GPW has addressed some of the world's most complex and high-profile global mandates.

"GPW is a market leader in providing intelligence to drive sound business decisions and help resolve commercial disputes," said Max Flynn, Co-Leader of J.S. Held's Financial Investigations Division. "The addition of the GPW team brings over 20 of the industry's leading intelligence and disputes experts into our Global Investigations Practice and bolsters our presence in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East."

GPW advises clients on a wide spectrum of issues – ranging from political risk and government relations, transaction and deal due diligence, litigation support, dispute resolution and asset tracing. Its senior staff have acted as expert witnesses and provided affidavits in disputes worldwide.

The firm's experts are regularly featured in the media including The Financial Times, BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, and Reuters – from topics as diverse as Russia sanctions, asset tracing, and the United States elections.

"Since inception, GPW has delivered market-leading intelligence and investigations services to our clients. By joining forces with J.S. Held's team of more than 1,500 professionals and 100 offices worldwide, we gain access to new resources and experts that complement our team and core services" said Peter Pender-Cudlip, Partner and Co-Founder of GPW. "The combination strengthens our ability to provide clients with the specialised expertise they require across the globe."

GPW clients will now have access to J.S. Held's specialised services, including forensic accounting; global investigations; economic damages and valuation services; restructuring, turnaround, and receivership; forensic architecture and engineering; property and infrastructure damage consulting; construction advisory services; surety services; equipment consulting; intellectual property strategy, valuation, and dispute services; and environmental, health, and safety services.

"We live in an uncertain world - geopolitical and economic headwinds mean our clients need actionable strategic and risk advice more than ever. J.S Held is acquiring a market-leading risk company at a pivotal time in the global economy. The two firms will provide an unrivalled offering to clients seeking to drive opportunities and minimise risk," said Philip Worman, Managing Partner of GPW.

GPW was advised by Polestar Communications and Charles Russell Speechlys. J.S Held was advised by Morgan Lewis, PwC and Goodwins.

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held and its affiliates and subsidiaries are not a certified public accounting firm and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. All rights reserved.

