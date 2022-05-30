SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - VRTX

NEW YORK , May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("Vertex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vertex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2022, Vertex issued a press release providing an update on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia. Specifically, the press release revealed that "the VX-880 Phase 1/2 study has been placed on clinical hold in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to a determination that there is insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product."

On this news, Vertex's stock price fell $11.26 per share, or 4.12%, to close at $261.96 per share on May 2, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

