HOUSE WINE Launches Two New Rainbow Products in support of The Human Rights Campaign

Rosé Frozé Pouch and Sparkling Rosé Bottle Joins Best Selling Rainbow Rosé Cans to celebrate and support LGBTQ+ equality and love in all its forms

SEATTLE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original House Wine (House Wine), the maker of best-selling Rainbow Rosé Bubbles cans, is proud to kick off the fifth year of partnership with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization. To celebrate, HOUSE WINE has added two new products to the rainbow lineup— Rainbow Rosé Frozé Pouch and a Rainbow Sparkling Rosé Bottle.

The new Rainbow Sparkling Rosé Bottle features bright and fruity sparkling rosé wine, making it the perfect colorful addition to the brunch table. Crisp and refreshing, the innovative ready-to-freeze Rainbow Rosé Frozé Pouch is a deliciously spiked slushy and a great addition to any outdoor activity, no blender needed. Not straying from the initial vision that 'Everyone's Welcome in Our House,' HOUSE WINE will pledge a portion of the proceeds for all three rainbow products to the HRC with the goal of building lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer equity.

"HOUSE WINE is exceptionally proud of its partnership with Human Rights Campaign as it reflects our year-around commitment to and support of love in all its shapes and forms," said Brad Mayer, Vice President, Public Relations and Communications. "With the addition of these two new products, we're thrilled to bring even more opportunities for HOUSE WINE lovers to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community."

"HRC is delighted that HOUSE WINE is supporting and uplifting LGBTQ+ equality through this multi-year partnership. It is encouraging when household brands embrace equity and inclusion— HOUSE WINE Rainbow cans continue to celebrate love and acceptance and we are proud to extend this partnership," said Luigi Lewin, Human Rights Campaign Director of Corporate Development."

What started as a small idea among LGBTQ+ employees and allies became a national success story as the Rainbow Rosé Bubbles is the #1 selling can wine in the country and HOUSE WINE was the first brand awarded the 'Social Visionary Award' by Wine Enthusiast in 2021. Additionally, HOUSE WINE has earned over 30 Best Buys by top-trade publications such as Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, and Wine & Spirits and received the Impact Hot Brand Impact Award for the past five years, since the inception of the partnership.

To learn more about HOUSE WINE, visit http://originalhousewine.com/. Consumers are encouraged to share their photos enjoying House Wine's Rainbow products across social media. Tag House Wine on Instagram @ourhousewine and Facebook @housewine, and use the hashtag #EveryonesWelcomeInOurHouse. Drink with pride and drink responsibly!

About HOUSE WINE

Available in bottle, box and can, HOUSE WINE is approachable and unpretentious. It's a wine you can enjoy for all occasions. Originally created in 2004 by acclaimed winemaker Charles Smith – who partnered with and later sold House Wine to Precept Wine in 2009 – House Wine was designed with the goal of providing maximum quality and value in a minimalist package. Today, Winemaker Hal Landvoigt continues driving its irreverent spirit by traveling the world to source the finest grapes and cultivate its uniquely unpretentious style. In 2021, HOUSE WINE became the first wine brand and product to win the Wine Enthusiast's Social Visionary of the Year Award. For more information: www.originalhousewine.com .

