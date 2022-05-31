Wax Center Partners Announces Nicole Rodriguez as President

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wax Center Partners (WCP), a 37 location European Wax Center franchisee across CA, AZ, NV, and TX, announces the hiring of Nicole Rodriguez as President.

Rodriguez has had a successful career growing consumer and multi-unit brands, driving customer loyalty and building strong teams. Rodriguez was most recently the VP of Marketing of Clean Streak Ventures, an express car wash platform.

"We are delighted to welcome Nicole into the Wax Center Partners family. Nicole understands the importance of maintaining a strong culture and providing an excellent experience for our guests and our associates. Our goal at Wax Center Partners is to be an exceptional franchisee group in the European Wax Center ecosystem and we look forward to working with Nicole to build upon what we started over a decade ago," said Susan and Larry Stieber, the founding operating partners of Wax Center Partners and EWC Franchise owners.

"I am thrilled to be joining Wax Center Partners and the European Wax Center franchisee system," said Nicole Rodriguez. "I look forward to partnering with our talented and passionate associates to continue providing the ultimate wax experience to all of our guests and continue scaling Wax Center Partners through additional new developments and acquisitions."

About Wax Center Partners

Wax Center Partners is a European Wax Center platform launched in May 2021 as a partnership between the Stieber EWC franchise and MKH Capital Partners, a family-backed, Miami-based private equity firm. WCP combines the Stieber's outstanding operating knowledge and brand culture, with MKH's expertise in scaling businesses and financial resources. Today, Wax Center Partners has 37 locations across CA, AZ, NV, and TX.

Wax Center Partners is actively seeking opportunities to expand its footprint through both new developments and additional acquisitions or partnerships in existing markets. For more information, please contact Nicole Rodriguez at nicole.rodriguez@waxcenterpartners.com and visit www.mkhcapitalpartners.com.

