GOODYEAR TO SUPPORT COMMUNITIES WITH FIFTH ANNUAL GLOBAL WEEK OF VOLUNTEERING

Associates will help build a better future with volunteering activities at 23 locations worldwide

AKRON, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is holding its fifth annual Global Week of Volunteering from June 2 – 8. The event will include a week of volunteer opportunities for Goodyear associates to make a positive impact in the global communities where Goodyear operates.

Goodyear associates in 23 locations worldwide will be supporting their local communities as part of the company’s fifth annual Global Week of Volunteering. (PRNewswire)

Since 2017, thousands of Goodyear associates, retirees and family members have contributed more than 27,000 hours of volunteer service as part of Global Week of Volunteering activities. This year, more than 1,300 Goodyear volunteers will participate in volunteering activities at 23 locations across 21 countries worldwide.

"Every year, Global Week of Volunteering brings our teams together to demonstrate our commitment to volunteerism and create positive outcomes for the people in our communities," said Laura Duda, senior vice president and chief communications officer. "It's inspiring to see the commitment from our associates to support our local community partners and celebrate the fifth year of this program."

Goodyear's Global Week of Volunteering reinforces the company's commitment to enable safe, smart and sustainable communities in support of Goodyear Better Future, the company's corporate responsibility framework.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Volunteerism and community engagement have always been central to Goodyear’s culture, and Goodyear associates around the world are the ones who bring it to life. (PRNewswire)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company