Toyota's GR Cup Set to Debut Under SRO Banner in 2023

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this spring, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) announced the formation of the GR Cup, Toyota's all-new single make racing series. Beginning with the 2023 season, the GR Cup will be sanctioned by SRO America, the established leader in GT racing for the past 30 years. The GR Cup will offer affordable competition in 14 events over seven prestigious circuits across the United States. This new racing series will help reinforce and validate the track inspired engineering bred into every Toyota GR vehicle.

GR Cup will also offer participants one million dollars in total purse and prizes thanks to several great partners that have teamed with Toyota Gazoo Racing North America in this unique series. While the racing is the most exciting feature, each event will also offer a great environment for comradery among like-minded car enthusiasts. From first class, exclusive hospitality to partner sponsored displays, it's sure to be a celebration of everything car and racing enthusiasts love, car culture and motorsports.

Single-make series racing, otherwise known as one-make racing, is a category of motorsports where all drivers compete using identical (homologated) cars from the same manufacturer. In Toyota's GR Cup, the GR86 has been designated as that race vehicle. From a stock GR86, the vehicle will be transformed into the GR86 Cup car in TRD's brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Mooresville, North Carolina. Here it will be fitted with Bosch engine management, custom Borla exhaust, SADEV 6-speed sequential transmission, Alcon brakes, JRI adjustable shocks, OMP safety equipment, roll cage, carbon fiber rear wing, 22-gallon fuel cell, TGRNA designed MacPherson strut, Stratasys custom bodywork, a TGRNA designed splitter and more. Pricing on the vehicle and track locations will be announced this summer.

These race efforts are not simply designed to build fans for Toyota vehicles and the GR Brand, but to allow learnings on the track to make ever better vehicles for the road by Toyota engineers. And with these efforts, a new series within Toyota Gazoo Racing North America will be born.

Toyota Gazoo Racing North America is proud to welcome founding partners Mobil 1, Continental, Crescent Tools, Gearwrench, Yahoo, Racing Spirit, JBL, OMP and Stratasys to the GR Cup when the series takes to the track in 2023.

