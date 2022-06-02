Blackbaud Releases Prospect Insights for Raiser's Edge NXT®, Making it Easier for Social Good Organizations to Cultivate Major Gifts

As an Add-On Tool Within Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Prospect Insights

Delivers Artificial Intelligence-Driven Recommendations

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced the launch of Prospect Insights—a new software tool within Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® that enables social good professionals to access actionable, AI-powered insights to drive more major giving.

"Intelligent software is a necessary component of modern fundraising," said Carrie Cobb, chief data officer, Blackbaud. "Social good organizations rely on major gifts, yet many have limited resources on staff to mine through multiple data sources and identify potential donors. Prospect Insights delivers that intelligence, inside of Raiser's Edge NXT, to automate, simplify and improve the process and outcomes for the organization."

Major gifts from affluent donor households account for an increasingly large share of total fundraising revenue—in fact, a Blackbaud Institute report found that 20% of donor households account for 80% of revenue, with 45% of revenue coming from the top 1% of households.

With Prospect Insights, Raiser's Edge NXT automates in-app intelligence related to major giving likelihood and capacity, and then prescribes actions related to portfolio management and solicitation. For growing organizations that need to prioritize prospects and execute their major giving fundraising expertly, Prospect Insights offers multi-dimensional fundraising insights and actions within their existing software.

This gives small and mid-size organizations the ability to:

Identify and prioritize the best major donor prospects without adding more support staff

Harness the power of predictive modeling without expensive custom services

Leverage artificial intelligence with recommendations that improve over time

Pursue major gifts more efficiently

By delivering insights as prescriptive recommendations directly within Raiser's Edge NXT, Prospect Insights removes the guesswork from major gift fundraising and allows organizations to leverage predictive modeling.

"We have looked at wealth screening and custom modeling services before, and we definitely saw the value in that, but it felt cost prohibitive, and we really didn't have the capacity to make use of it," said Christine Pieper, development director, California Native Plant Society. "With Prospect Insights, we get insights in a way that's right-sized for our organization."

Historically, major gift insights have only been available to large organizations that have full-time prospect researchers on staff, the budget to pay for custom services, and the ability to import and interpret wealth data and modeling scores. With Prospect Insights, any organization can identify and qualify their best prospects, assign and unassign prospects intelligently and engage through the giving process, all within a simple interface in Raiser's Edge NXT.

"This is Blackbaud's latest step in delivering as a total solution partner," said Cobb. "We're equipping our customers with accurate, prescriptive data intelligence directly through best-in-class software."

Prospect Insights is available for purchase by organizations within the United States who use Raiser's Edge NXT. Learn more here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.